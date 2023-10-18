'Sky will replace Iyer if...': Ex-India chief selector's 'horses for courses' take on playing XI vs Bangladesh at WC

With the 2023 edition of the ICC World Cup busy producing upsets and record-breaking triumphs in India, Rohit Sharma and Co. will hope to avoid the latest trend in the round-robin phase of the showpiece event on Thursday. After hammering Babar Azam's Pakistan by seven wickets to retain their perfect World Cup record against the Green Army, Rohit and Co. are aiming to record a fourth-straight win in the ongoing tournament against Bangladesh. The former BCCI chief selector has explained when benchwarmers will feature in India's playing XI at the ODI World Cup (PTI)

Giant-killers Bangladesh will seek inspiration from Afghanistan and the Netherlands to hand India its first defeat of the ODI World Cup at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune. Besides drafting opener Shubman Gill back into the playing XI for the showdown clash with Pakistan, India have remained keen on naming an unchanged starting eleven.

ALSO READ: PCB files complaint with ICC over ‘inappropriate conduct’ towards Babar and Co. during India vs Pakistan clash at WC

From superstar Suryakumar Yadav to veteran pacer Mohammed Shami, the Indian think tank has also kept several match-winners out of Inda's perfect XI at the ODI World Cup. Will India be open to making changes for the Bangladesh encounter? Should Shardul Thakur make way for Shami? Former chief selector MSK Prasad has explained when India can opt to enrol match-hungry Shami in its playing XI at the World Cup.

Rahul Dravid and Co. using horses for courses

"They are using horses for courses and it is working fantastically well for the team. If you see they used Ashwin in Chennai and Shardul for the other two games (in Delhi and Ahmedabad). Last game, Shardul was not required as the others did the job (he bowled only two overs)," Prasad told news agency PTI.

Shami bagged a match-winning five-wicket haul against Australia in the first ODI of India's last white-ball assignment before the 2023 World Cup. The speedster has warmed the bench for India in its first three World Cup matches against Australia, Afghanistan and Pakistan. The 33-year-old has taken 171 wickets in 94 ODIs for India.

‘Shami will come into picture if…’

"Shami will come into picture if they want to rotate Siraj. Replacements are very clear right now, Sky will replace Shreyas if there is a need, Ishan will replace Gill at the top and Shardul will play if it is a flat deck. Aswhin will come in his place if it is a turning track," the former India wicketkeeper added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON