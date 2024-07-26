Suryakumar Yadav's selfless act during Indian team huddle ahead of 1st T20I reflects infectious new cultural shift

Suryakumar Yadav is living the dream. His year-long reign as the world's No. 1-ranked batter may have come to an end, but Surya realised his dream of winning the T20 World Cup. Despite scoring consecutive half-centuries, it was his catch in the final against South Africa that became the stuff of legends – it will be etched in cricketing folklore in the same bracket at Kapil Dev's catch to dismiss Viv Richards in the 1983 World Cup final. If that wasn't enough, Surya was rewarded for his efforts as he was named the new captain of India's T20I team. He who nicknamed him SKY was spot on, as Surya is more than doing justice to the adage 'SKY is the limit'. Suryakumar Yadav trains with Arshdeep Singh, Ravi Bishnoi and Rinku Singh.(PTI)

But his real test starts Saturday when India take on Sri Lanka in a three-match T20I series. As the Men in Blue take their first step towards the 2026 T20 World Cup and begin a process to assemble the best squad possible for the ICC event in India two years from now, Sri Lanka is the first pitstop. Ahead of the series opener on Saturday, Surya, during a huddle indicated a cultural shift within the team as the newly appointed captain asked the players to take charge themselves when it comes to certain aspects. "What to do, how to do it… you guys should be the ones to run it," Surya said.

This might be Suryakumar's first series as India's full-time captain, but he knows what leading in international cricket is like. He led India to a 4-1 T20I series win against Australia right after last year's World Cup and even captained the team in South Africa earlier this year. Besides, the fact that he was part of the Mumbai Indians leadership group under Rohit Sharma adds to his credentials as captain even further.

"I have always enjoyed being a leader on the field even though I was not the captain. I have always learnt a lot of things from different captains. It's a good feeling and a great responsibility," Surya told BCCI.

The need to detach, explained by Surya

Having been a professional cricketer for almost 25 years now, Suryakumar understands the need to stay grounded despite the highs and lows. Winning and losing is part of every sportsman's life but the need to detach from it at the appropriate time is something the India skipper stressed on.

"I think most important thing what I have learned from this sport is how humble you are after achieving or even after not doing well. I have learned when you do something on the ground you have to leave it on the ground," he added.

"This is not your life, this is just a part of your life. So you can't be when you are doing well you stay on the top and when you are not doing well, you are underground. That's one thing which you shouldn't do ever as a sportsman, that's one thing which I have learned and that's what helps me create balance in my life. If you are good person, everything happens good."