‘Swaad aa gya…’: Nitish Rana’s fellow IPL mates show no mercy, add fuel to fire after he clashes with Digvesh Rathi

The fiery confrontation between Nitish Rana and Digvesh Rathi in the Delhi Premier League has continued to grab the spotlight. The duo locked horns in a DPL match between West Delhi Lions and South Delhi Superstarz where Rana slammed a match-winning century. The incident kicked off when Rathi deliberately halted his bowling run-up, provoking Rana. In response, Rana countered with fiery strokeplay and mocked Rathi’s trademark notebook celebration, which sparked further tension. Heated words soon followed, forcing the umpire and teammates to intervene. Nitish Rana’s IPL colleagues poured into the comments section following his fiery altercation with Digvesh Rathi.(X Image)

The drama ignited Rana's fire, as he smashed an unbeaten 134 off 55 balls, powering West Delhi Lions to victory. However, the aftermath saw Rathi fined 80 per cent and Rana 50 per cent of their match fees.

After the game, Rana took to Instagram, sharing a few photos — including one from the match — which quickly drew reactions from his peers.

India pacer Harshit Rana chimed in with a cheeky remark: "Yeh hui na baat."

Pacer Navdeep Saini added his own playful comment: "Swaad aa gya raat."

His Former KKR teammate Suyash Sharma wrote with admiration: "That's why I always call you Badshah."

England’s white-ball specialist Phil Salt also joined in, dropping a lighthearted note: "Rana Ji."

Nitish Rana’s fellow IPL mates flocked to comments section after heated clash with Digvesh Rathi

“Digvesh Rathu was the one who started it”: Nitish Rana

Rana opened up on his fiery on-field spat during the DPL, stressing that while the opponent may have provoked him, he chose to answer with his bat. The southpaw admitted he won’t stay silent if challenged, adding that respecting the game remains equally important for both players.

“It’s not about who’s right or wrong, he came to win the match for his team, and I came to win for mine. But respecting the game of cricket is my responsibility, and it's his as well. He was the one who started it, I won’t say how or what happened, because that would be unfair. But yes, if someone pokes me or gets in my face, I’m not someone who will just sit quietly. Because this is how I’ve always played my cricket. If someone pokes me, and they think they’ll get me out by provoking me, then I can also hit back with sixes. What happened yesterday was an example of that,” said Nitish during a media interaction.