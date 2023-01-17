'Swallow your pride a bit...': Gilchrist makes bold Border-Gavaskar series prediction, lifts lid on big India spin myth

India and Australia, by far, have been the two best Test sides in the ongoing World Test Championship cycle and it seems only fitting that they play the final and the most anticipating Test series of the tournament - the Border-Gavaskar series. It begins from February 9 onwards with Australia hoping to reclaim the trophy for the first time since 2014/15 series and script their maiden Test series win in India in 19 years. Australia will also have in mind about staying in fray for the WTC final. But Australia legend Adam Gilchrist is confident that the Pat Cummins-led side can script another iconic Test series win as he busted a massive spin myth about India.

Gilchrist was Australia's stand-in skipper in the 2004 series, which remains Australia's only ever win in India in this century in six visits. And the victory was pulled off in a rather Australian fashion. Oppositions in India have been concerned more about getting the right combination of spinners to tackle India. But the 2004 Aussie side had beaten India with an attack comprising three pacers and a specialist spinner.

“What we tried to change with our mentality back then – and I’d be interested to see if the Australians do it this time – is don’t go searching and just rolling spinners out there," Gilchrist told Fox Sports. “Attack the stumps right from ball one. Swallow your pride a bit, be defensive to be aggressive...

“Start with one slip, start with a catching mid-wicket, put fielders out on the boundary to nullify the boundary option, but keep a couple of catchers in place – either at short cover or short mid-wicket – and just be patient.”

The legendary gloveman strongly believes that Australia can stun India at home if they can pull off a similar strategy of playing three fast bowlers and one spinner in Nathan Lyon.

“I think they’ll do it (win the series). I really do,” Gilchrist said. “I think they’ve got a squad and final XI that will have a lot of similarities to the team we rolled with in 2004. So often teams go to India hoping to unveil some new spinner that’s going to come in and adapt and bedazzle in India — it doesn’t really happen.

“Pick your best four bowlers, run with them — and if that is three seamers who can all get really nice reserve swing and Nathan Lyon, who’s outstanding and clearly the best off-spinner we’ve ever had, can play his role — that’s my gut feeling. You do that, you go with it.”

