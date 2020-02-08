Sydney Sixers lift Big Bash League trophy, beat Melbourne Stars by 19 runs in final

cricket

Updated: Feb 08, 2020 18:09 IST

Sydney Sixers defeated Melbourne Stars in the rain-truncated final to clinch their 2nd title on Saturday. Due to hevy rainfall in Sydney, the match was truncated to 12 overs per side. After winning the toss, Melbourne captain Glenn Maxwell elected to field. Coming on to bat, Sydney rode on a fiery innings for opener Josh Philippe to register a mammoth total of 116/5 in 12 overs.

Philippe struck 52 runs in 29 balls before he was cleaned up by Adam Zampa. In his innings, the wicketkeeper-batsman struck four fours and three sixes. Steve Smith, who scored 21 runs in 12 balls, and Jordan Silk who hammered an unbeaten 27 runs in 15 balls also helped in Sydney’s cause.

In reply, Stars fell short of the target, and could only muster 97/6 in 12 overs, losing the match by 19 runs, despite a spirited fight from Nick Larkin who slammed an unbeaten 38 runs in 26 balls.

This is Sixers’ 2nd title win. They lifted their maiden trophy back in 2012 in the opening edition of the tournament. Speaking after the match, Sixers captain Moises Henriques said: “The first one (winning BBL 01) was eight years ago. It feels fantastic. Happy that we got a game tonight. There was so much belief before the start of the season. We improved throughout the season. When we went down to Melbourne, they completely outplayed us. And then, the way we bounced back and have beaten three times in a row. They are a fantastic team, a dangerous team. We held our composure.”

Losing captain Glenn Maxwell added: “Certainly proud, we had a great year and can hold our heads high. We let ourselves down tonight. Two finals in a row, we can be proud. We’ll try again next year. The Sixers were outstanding today. Congrats to them.”