Sydney Test: No respite to Virat Kohli’s season of gloom

Sydney: Virat Kohli could have been gone first ball. He nicked Scott Boland to the slips, where Steve Smith got a hand to the low ball at second slip and flicked it up to Marnus Labuschagne to complete what looked like a rather incredible catch. Virat Kohli walks back after his dismissal on Day 1 of Sydney Test on Friday. (AFP)

They were well in the middle of wild celebrations when umpire Sharfuddoula Saikat consulted fellow on-field official Michael Gough, and they decided to send it to the third umpire.

The footage reviewed by Joel Wilson was far from conclusive and he finally ruled that the India great was not out. Australia couldn’t believe it but they had no choice but to agree with the ruling.

“He’s got his fingers [under it], but like it’s rolled onto the ground. I have that ball just touching the ground,” said Wilson.

Kohli accepted the second life gleefully and seemed to slowly slot into gear. In the initial part of his game, he left the ball outside the off-stump alone. It has been a particular bugbear of his and Kohli has spoken about the need to be more disciplined.

And as always, he started off looking good. According to CricViz, he left almost 50% of the deliveries outside the off stump early on in his innings. Kohli scored 7 off 30 balls on that line but he was clearly being very careful.

But it was a slow crawl. Then, suddenly, after lunch, he became a little more adventurous. In the last 13 balls on that line, there was only one leave, and then, the dismissal. It marked the seventh time Kohli has been dismissed outside the off-stump just in this tour alone.

Some might argue that he has been unlucky as well. According to CricViz, there have been just 11 plays and misses for Kohli in this series but 10 outside edges for 7 dismissals. For context, Jaiswal has had 60 plays and misses and 15 outside edges for 3 dismissals. So he has been good but all his hard work has gone to waste because the false shot always seems to be around the corner.

The Aussies know that if they stick to this outside-the-off-stump line, he will eventually edge it. It’s a pattern that has repeated itself over and over again and will have many fans questioning whether Kohli might soon follow Rohit Sharma on his way out.

The poor run has started to eat into his confidence too. Usually, a smooth starter, one wouldn’t even know when Kohli would reach 30 in the past. But now, his starts are cautious. Well, his entire innings seems to be him walking on eggshells — unsure and desperate. The right-hander had never before played a Test innings as long as the 69 balls he faced on Friday without hitting a boundary.

Many experts from former Australia skipper Ricky Ponting to Ravi Shastri have expressed confidence in his ability to get back to his best.

The reasons to still back Kohli are simple: he is still super fit and looks good while batting in the middle. But, as Steve Smith has mentioned recently, there is a difference between being out of form and being out of runs.

Right now, one might say Kohli’s problems don’t have an easy solution and acknowledging that might help. After his 100* in the second innings at Perth, he has scores of 7, 11, 3, 36, 5 and 17 — that is six innings at an average of 13.16. That’s not as bad as Sharma but bad enough for the team to consider ‘resting’ him.

This isn’t even a recent drought. Over the last five years, Kohli averages 31.10. That’s worse than Rohit Sharma in the same period but he has managed to keep his place in the team even as the captain chose to rest himself. Many might consider these to be double standards but he seems motivated to find form before it is too late.

Kohli’s past exploits have given him the leeway he needs but at some point, the selectors will need to have the same chat that they had with Sharma with Kohli as well. It’s reached that point. Kohli feels he is in good space but unless he can back that up with performance, those are just empty words.