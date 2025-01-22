Explore
Wednesday, Jan 22, 2025
New Delhi 22oC
Hindustan Times NewsbyHT Home
Games
E-Paper
Edit Profile
Start 14 Days Free TrialSubscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi220C
Wednesday, Jan 22, 2025
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in
    Live

    Sydney Thunder vs Melbourne Stars Live Score: It’s a Four. Sydney Thunder at 33/1 after 3.2 overs

    By hindustantimes.com
    Jan 22, 2025 2:22 PM IST
    Sydney Thunder vs Melbourne Stars Live Score: Matthew Gilkes hit a Four on Peter Siddle bowling.Sydney Thunder at 33/1 after 3.2 overs
    Key Events
    Sydney Thunder vs Melbourne Stars Live Score, Knockout of Big Bash League, 2024/25
    Sydney Thunder vs Melbourne Stars Live Score, Knockout of Big Bash League, 2024/25

    Sydney Thunder vs Melbourne Stars Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of Knockout of Big Bash League, 2024/25. Match will start on 22 Jan 2025 at 02:00 PM
    Venue : ENGIE Stadium, Sydney

    Sydney Thunder squad -
    Blake Nikitaras, David Warner, Hugh Weibgen, Oliver Davies, Chris Green, Matthew Gilkes, Sam Billings, George Garton, Mohammad Hasnain, Nathan McAndrew, Tanveer Sangha, Toby Gray, Tom Andrews, Wes Agar
    Melbourne Stars squad -
    Campbell Kellaway, Hilton Cartwright, Thomas Rogers, Glenn Maxwell, Jonathan Merlo, Marcus Stoinis, Tom Curran, Peter Handscomb, Sam Harper, Doug Warren, Joel Paris, Mark Steketee, Peter Siddle, Usama Mir    ...Read More

    Follow all the updates here:
    Jan 22, 2025 2:22 PM IST

    Sydney Thunder vs Melbourne Stars Live Score: Matthew Gilkes smashed a Four on Peter Siddle bowling . Sydney Thunder at 33/1 after 3.2 overs

    Sydney Thunder vs Melbourne Stars Live Score: FOUR MORE! Matthew Gilkes is going hard at everything! Fuller than a length on off. Matthew Gilkes shimmies down to hack it across the line. Gets an inside edge that runs past the keeper toward fine leg for four runs.

    Jan 22, 2025 2:14 PM IST

    Sydney Thunder vs Melbourne Stars Live Score: Sydney Thunder at 17/1 after 2 overs

    Sydney Thunder vs Melbourne Stars Live Score:
    Sydney Thunder
    Matthew Gilkes 13 (6)
    Hugh Weibgen 2 (4)
    Melbourne Stars
    Mark Steketee 0/12 (1)

    Jan 22, 2025 2:14 PM IST

    Sydney Thunder vs Melbourne Stars Live Score: Matthew Gilkes smashed a Six on Mark Steketee bowling . Sydney Thunder at 17/1 after 1.6 overs

    Sydney Thunder vs Melbourne Stars Live Score: SIX! Top Shot! Short of a good length, on the leg stump line. Matthew Gilkes backs away and pulls this over deep mid-wicket for a maximum. Good positive intent from Gilkes here.

    Jan 22, 2025 2:06 PM IST

    Sydney Thunder vs Melbourne Stars Live Score: It’s a Wicket. David Warner is out and Sydney Thunder at 1/1 after 0.2 overs

    Sydney Thunder vs Melbourne Stars Live Score: OUT! c Marcus Stoinis b Tom Curran.

    Jan 22, 2025 2:06 PM IST

    Sydney Thunder vs Melbourne Stars Live Score: It’s a Wicket. David Warner is out and Sydney Thunder at 1/1 after 0.2 overs

    Sydney Thunder vs Melbourne Stars Live Score: OUT! c Marcus Stoinis b Tom Curran.

    Jan 22, 2025 1:38 PM IST

    Sydney Thunder vs Melbourne Stars Live Scores: Melbourne Stars Playing XI

    Sydney Thunder vs Melbourne Stars Live Score: Melbourne Stars (Playing XI) - Sam Harper(WK), Thomas Rogers, Peter Handscomb (in for Beau Webster), Marcus Stoinis(C), Glenn Maxwell, Hilton Cartwright, Tom Curran, Usama Mir, Mark Steketee, Doug Warren (in for Joel Paris), Peter Siddle.

    Jan 22, 2025 1:38 PM IST

    Sydney Thunder vs Melbourne Stars Live Scores: Sydney Thunder Playing XI

    Sydney Thunder vs Melbourne Stars Live Score: Sydney Thunder (Playing XI) - David Warner(C), Hugh Weibgen, Sam Billings(WK), Matthew Gilkes, Chris Green, Oliver Davies (in for Sam Konstas), George Garton, Nathan McAndrew, Tom Andrews, Wes Agar (in for Dan Christian), Tanveer Sangha (in place of Mohammad Hasnain).

    BBL 2025 Points Table

    See all
    1
    India
    HUR
    15Points
    10Played
    7Won
    -0.120NRR
    Recent form
    LWWWA
    2
    India
    SIX
    14Points
    10Played
    6Won
    +0.156NRR
    Recent form
    AWWLA
    3
    India
    THU
    12Points
    10Played
    5Won
    +0.340NRR
    Recent form
    AWLAL
    4
    India
    STA
    10Points
    10Played
    5Won
    +0.135NRR
    Recent form
    WWWWW
    5
    India
    SCO
    8Points
    10Played
    4Won
    +0.219NRR
    Recent form
    WLLLL
    6
    India
    REN
    8Points
    10Played
    4Won
    +0.139NRR
    Recent form
    WLLWL
    7
    India
    HEA
    7Points
    10Played
    3Won
    -0.831NRR
    Recent form
    LLLWA
    8
    India
    STR
    6Points
    10Played
    3Won
    -0.122NRR
    Recent form
    LLWLW
    Jan 22, 2025 1:20 PM IST

    Sydney Thunder vs Melbourne Stars Live Score: Toss Update

    Sydney Thunder vs Melbourne Stars Live Score: Melbourne Stars won the toss and elected to field

    BBL 2025 Most Runs and Most Wickets

    Most Runs

    See all
    Cooper Connolly
    Cooper ConnollySCO
    351 Runs
    M10
    HS66
    SR131.46

    Most Wickets

    See all
    Jason Behrendorff
    Jason BehrendorffSCO
    17 Wickets
    Inn10
    Avg17.41
    SR13.82
    Jan 22, 2025 1:01 PM IST

    Welcome to the live coverage of Knockout of Big Bash League, 2024/25

    Sydney Thunder vs Melbourne Stars Match Details
    Knockout of Big Bash League, 2024/25 between Sydney Thunder and Melbourne Stars to be held at ENGIE Stadium, Sydney at 02:00 PM. Stay tuned for live updates.

    News cricket Sydney Thunder vs Melbourne Stars Live Score: It’s a Four. Sydney Thunder at 33/1 after 3.2 overs
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2025 HindustanTimes