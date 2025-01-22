Sydney Thunder vs Melbourne Stars Live Score: It’s a Four. Sydney Thunder at 33/1 after 3.2 overs
- 46 Mins agoMatthew Gilkes smashed a Four on Peter Siddle bowling . Sydney Thunder at 33/1 after 3.2 overs
- 54 Mins agoSydney Thunder at 17/1 after 2 overs
- 54 Mins agoMatthew Gilkes smashed a Six on Mark Steketee bowling . Sydney Thunder at 17/1 after 1.6 overs
- 2 Mins agoIt’s a Wicket. David Warner is out and Sydney Thunder at 1/1 after 0.2 overs
- 2 Mins agoIt’s a Wicket. David Warner is out and Sydney Thunder at 1/1 after 0.2 overs
- 30 Mins agoMelbourne Stars Playing XI
- 30 Mins agoSydney Thunder Playing XI
- 48 Mins agoToss Update
- 7 Mins agoWelcome to the live coverage of Knockout of Big Bash League, 2024/25
Sydney Thunder vs Melbourne Stars Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of Knockout of Big Bash League, 2024/25. Match will start on 22 Jan 2025 at 02:00 PM
Venue : ENGIE Stadium, Sydney
Sydney Thunder squad -
Blake Nikitaras, David Warner, Hugh Weibgen, Oliver Davies, Chris Green, Matthew Gilkes, Sam Billings, George Garton, Mohammad Hasnain, Nathan McAndrew, Tanveer Sangha, Toby Gray, Tom Andrews, Wes Agar
Melbourne Stars squad -
Campbell Kellaway, Hilton Cartwright, Thomas Rogers, Glenn Maxwell, Jonathan Merlo, Marcus Stoinis, Tom Curran, Peter Handscomb, Sam Harper, Doug Warren, Joel Paris, Mark Steketee, Peter Siddle, Usama Mir...Read More
Sydney Thunder vs Melbourne Stars Live Score: Matthew Gilkes smashed a Four on Peter Siddle bowling . Sydney Thunder at 33/1 after 3.2 overs
Sydney Thunder vs Melbourne Stars Live Score: FOUR MORE! Matthew Gilkes is going hard at everything! Fuller than a length on off. Matthew Gilkes shimmies down to hack it across the line. Gets an inside edge that runs past the keeper toward fine leg for four runs.
Sydney Thunder vs Melbourne Stars Live Score: Sydney Thunder at 17/1 after 2 overs
Sydney Thunder vs Melbourne Stars Live Score:
Sydney Thunder
Matthew Gilkes 13 (6)
Hugh Weibgen 2 (4)
Melbourne Stars
Mark Steketee 0/12 (1)
Sydney Thunder vs Melbourne Stars Live Score: Matthew Gilkes smashed a Six on Mark Steketee bowling . Sydney Thunder at 17/1 after 1.6 overs
Sydney Thunder vs Melbourne Stars Live Score: SIX! Top Shot! Short of a good length, on the leg stump line. Matthew Gilkes backs away and pulls this over deep mid-wicket for a maximum. Good positive intent from Gilkes here.
Sydney Thunder vs Melbourne Stars Live Score: It’s a Wicket. David Warner is out and Sydney Thunder at 1/1 after 0.2 overs
Sydney Thunder vs Melbourne Stars Live Score: OUT! c Marcus Stoinis b Tom Curran.
Sydney Thunder vs Melbourne Stars Live Score: It’s a Wicket. David Warner is out and Sydney Thunder at 1/1 after 0.2 overs
Sydney Thunder vs Melbourne Stars Live Score: OUT! c Marcus Stoinis b Tom Curran.
Sydney Thunder vs Melbourne Stars Live Scores: Melbourne Stars Playing XI
Sydney Thunder vs Melbourne Stars Live Score: Melbourne Stars (Playing XI) - Sam Harper(WK), Thomas Rogers, Peter Handscomb (in for Beau Webster), Marcus Stoinis(C), Glenn Maxwell, Hilton Cartwright, Tom Curran, Usama Mir, Mark Steketee, Doug Warren (in for Joel Paris), Peter Siddle.
Sydney Thunder vs Melbourne Stars Live Scores: Sydney Thunder Playing XI
Sydney Thunder vs Melbourne Stars Live Score: Sydney Thunder (Playing XI) - David Warner(C), Hugh Weibgen, Sam Billings(WK), Matthew Gilkes, Chris Green, Oliver Davies (in for Sam Konstas), George Garton, Nathan McAndrew, Tom Andrews, Wes Agar (in for Dan Christian), Tanveer Sangha (in place of Mohammad Hasnain).
Sydney Thunder vs Melbourne Stars Live Score: Toss Update
Sydney Thunder vs Melbourne Stars Live Score: Melbourne Stars won the toss and elected to field
BBL 2025 Most Runs and Most Wickets
Welcome to the live coverage of Knockout of Big Bash League, 2024/25
Sydney Thunder vs Melbourne Stars Match Details
Knockout of Big Bash League, 2024/25 between Sydney Thunder and Melbourne Stars to be held at ENGIE Stadium, Sydney at 02:00 PM. Stay tuned for live updates.