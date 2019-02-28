Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2019: Mumbai defeat Saurashtra, advance to knock-out stage

Domestic giants Mumbai Thursday defeated Saurashtra by eight runs to advance to the knock-out stage of the Syed Mushtaq Ali tournament from Group C.

Mumbai have now 20 points from six games and only Railways are on the top of the table with 20 points, but have played a match less.

Saurashtra are in the third spot, with 12 points, with a game in hand, and if they win it, they will have 16 points.

After being bundled out for 147, Mumbai bowlers led by experienced Shardul Thakur (3-30) showed a lot of character to shoot out Saurashtra for 139 in 19.5 overs at the Holkar Stadium here.

Other Mumbai bowlers -- pacers Dhawal Kulkarni (2-23), Tushar Deshpande (2-24) and spinner Shams Mulani (1-28) -- played their parts to perfection.

For Saurashtra, Robin Uthappa staged a lone fight with a 41-ball 57 (6 x 4 and 1 x6) but other batsmen faltered.

Left-handed batsman Arpit Vasavada chipped in with a 27-ball 36, but that wasn’t enough to take his side home.

Earlier, put into bat, Mumbai were bowled out for 147, with young prodigy Prithvi Shaw (36) and one down Shreyas Iyer (36) shinning with the bat.

Surya Kumar Yadav contributed a gritty 29 and later all-rounder Akash Parkar (20) ensured that the Vinayak Samant- coached side neared the 150-run mark.

Brief Scores: At Holkar Stadium: Mumbai 147 all out (Prithvi Shaw 36, Shreyas Iyer 36, Surya Kumar Yadav 29; Prerak Mankad 3-27, Jaydev Unadkat 2-28) won against Saurashtra 139 (Robin Uthappa 57, Arpit Vasavada 36, Shardul Thakur 3-30) by eight runs.

Mumbai 4 points, Saurashtra 0 points.

At Indore (Emerald Heights International School Ground): Sikkim 109/ 5 (Milind Kumar 54, B B Sharma 21; Manjeet Chaudhary 2-17) lost to Railways 113/1 (Pratham Singh 53 not out, Prashant Gupta 40 not out; Ishwar Chaudhary 1-23) by nine wickets -- Railways 4 points; Sikkim 0 points.

At Emerald School Ground: Punjab 205/7 (Manan Vohra 87, Gurkeerat Mann 23; Felix Alemao 2-50) won against Goa 126 (Amogh Desai 35, Amit Verma 27, Krishan Alang 4-26) by 79 runs. Punjab 4 points, Goa 0 points.

At Surat: (C B Patel Ground): Meghalaya 124/8 (Gurinder Singh 39 not out, Abhay Negi 26; Ashutosh Aman 4-15, Prashant Kumar Singh 2-16) lost to Bihar 126/9 (Keshav Kumar 43, Punit Malik 33, Vivek 18 not out, Amiangshu Sen 1-13, Gurinder Singh 1-15) by 1 wicket.

Bihar 4 points, Meghalaya 0 points.

At Surat: (At Lalbhai Contractor Stadium): Himachal Pradesh 150/5 (A K Bains 55, R R Dhawan 38 not out; Rahul Chahar 2-21, Deepak Chahar 1-20) won against Rajasthan 141/7 (Chetan Bist 34, Robin Bist 34; Ankit Rajan Maini 3-29, K D Singh 2-26) by 9 runs.

HP 4 points, Rajasthan 0 points.

At Lalbhai Contractor Stadium: Vidarbha 141/9 (R R Rathod 51, J M Sharma 26; Abhishek Tanwar 3-22) lost to Tamil Nadu 142/7 (Murali Vijay 74, Kousik J 41 not-out, Srikant Wagh 2-23) by three wickets. Tamil Nadu 4 points, Vidarbha 0 points.

First Published: Feb 28, 2019 22:09 IST