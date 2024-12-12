T10 format is really helpful for players to hone their skills: David Wiese

Menu Explore
ANI |
Dec 12, 2024 09:00 PM IST

The Lanka T10 Super League 2024 has well and truly started at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium and has already unveiled some exciting encounters on Day 1 of the tournament. Jaffna Titans skipper and all-rounder David Wiese believes that T10 is a format that is very helpful for cricketers to work on their skillset.

"In any format, and especially in T10, as a bowler, you have a very small margin of error. You can't afford to be off by much, and you really need to perfect your skills. T10 is a format that truly helps players hone their abilities," Wiese said, as quoted by the Lanka T10 Super League press release.

The seasoned all-rounder also expressed his support for the shortest format of the game, highlighting its potential to gain global popularity.

"I do think there is a place for it, particularly if you want to tap into emerging markets. It's a great way to grow the game in those areas. However, I feel the shorter the game, the more one-sided it can become, as a single player can dominate and take the game away," Wiese observed.

"The longer formats are purer, so I'd like to think players are still focusing on formats like T20s, ODIs, and Test matches. That said, T10 is definitely gaining traction," he added.

Reflecting on his experience of playing in Sri Lanka, Wiese expressed his delight at being part of the tournament and applauded the passion of Sri Lankan cricket fans.

"It's fantastic to be here in Sri Lanka. It's great that the tournament has taken off well and started on a positive note. Fans have turned up in good numbers and shown great support. It's only the first day, so hopefully, this momentum continues. The passion for the game here is incredible," the 39-year-old said.

Wiese also heaped praise on young Sri Lankan spinner Treveen Mathew for his standout performance in the opening match, where he claimed a four-wicket haul against the Hambantota Bangla Tigers.

"It's inspiring to see such talent coming through. Treveen is our emerging player, and as a young spinner, this opportunity is significant for him. He turned the game for us with four wickets in the first match. I'm really happy for him," Wiese concluded.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

