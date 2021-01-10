T10 more exciting format than T20, could be a part of Olympics: Sunil Narine
West Indies' spinner Sunil Narine said the T10 format is more exciting than the T20 format, adding that it would be exciting to see cricket being included in the Olympics.
Narine, who has taken 390 wickets in T20s, is all set to turn up for the Deccan Gladiators in the second season of the Abu Dhabi T10. The upcoming season of the Abu Dhabi T10 League is slated to begin on January 28.
"The T10 format is more exciting than the T20 format. In T20s, the batters take a few overs before starting their attacking skills, however, in T10 the batters probably look for only one or two balls. There's always a possibility to attract new fans through a shorter format of cricket and more exciting cricket. It will be an exciting thing if cricket is included in the Olympics as well and hopefully, maybe T10 could be a part of the Olympics," Narine said in a statement.
The 32-year-old is looking forward to playing alongside another T20 superstar Kieron Pollard for the Deccan Gladiators in the Abu Dhabi T10. Narine said: "I have played under Pollard so many times and he is a good and strong leader. He goes about his business in the right way. He is a key player to have, especially in this format."
Another West Indian great - Chris Gayle is also set to feature in the Abu Dhabi T10 tournament. The Universe Boss will be taking guard for Team Abu Dhabi in the second season. Narine said that he will back himself to get Gayle's wicket. "Chris Gayle is a player that everyone wants on their team. He can start the game off very well for his team. While playing against him, we will try to get him out as early as possible, if that doesn't happen, then we will have to contain him as much as possible. I'll back myself to get him out, hopefully, it goes well," he said.
The off-spinner, who can also provide great starts with the bat, has been in the international circuit since 2011. While speaking about how he started playing cricket, Narine said that he picked up the game because of his father's love for cricket. "My father had a huge influence on my decision to pick up cricket. He's the one who took me to all my games. I started playing cricket with him as he is a cricket lover," Narine said.
When asked about his favourite grounds in the world, the off-spinner had no hesitation in saying, "Eden Gardens (Kolkata) and Queen's Park Oval (Port of Spain)."
Play was halted for about 10 minutes as captain Ajinkya Rahane and Siraj complained to the umpires about the incident. Six people were ejected from the crowd by the security.
