'T20 Ranchi mein chalu huya tha toh...': Watch Suryakumar's epic Dhoni reminder in reply to reporter's 'finisher' query

There is a reason why Suryakumar Yadav is the No.1 ranked T20I batter in the world. And he proved it again in India's narrow six-wicket win on a tricky Lucknow track against New Zealand in the second T20I. Negating the spinners, Suryakumar uncharacteristically restrained an unbeaten 26 not out off 31 balls, which was the highest score by a batter in that match. And most of that knock was down to his calm and composed approach in the chase amid the New Zealand spinner choking the runs. After the match, a reporter asked him how he managed to keep himself calm and finish off the game and the star India batter gave a stunning MS Dhoni reminder in his reply.

A chase of 100 never looked tough when India set out to chase. But New Zealand spinners made it extremely difficult for the batters to score runs. India managed only 34 runs in the powerplay for the loss of one wicket and scored 15 runs more at the halfway mark in the innings, losing one more man. India then lost two more wickets in the space of four overs for 20 runs, but Suryakumar kept himself battling valiantly against the Kiwi attack. He managed only a solitary boundary, bit forged a crucial and match-winning 31-run stand alongside skipper Hardik Pandya.

On the eve of the third T20I, a reporter wanted to know how Suryakumar manages to keep himself so calm under pressure and finish of matches for India on a consistent basis and he gave an epic Dhoni reminder in his reply before crediting his run through domestic cricket before making his debut for India.

“T20 Ranchi me chalu huya tha toh calm attitude udhar se hi aaya (T20 series started in Ranchi so maybe that calm attitude came from there). But I guess a lot of domestic cricket which I played before making my international debut, that has helped me a lot. Because the grind that we have there, we play on difficult conditions, challenging tracks and you have to apply yourselves, so whatever I have learned there I have carried it here. Rest whatever I have learned is by watching the senior players and talking to them about how they tackle various difficult situations,” he said.

Watch:

The final T20I match of the series against New Zealand will be played in Ahmedabad on Wednesday.

