Tuesday, Dec 24, 2019
T20 series first, call on playing Tests in Pakistan later: Bangladesh Cricket Board

T20 series first, call on playing Tests in Pakistan later: Bangladesh Cricket Board

Pakistan skipper Azhar Ali and head coach and chief selector Misbah-ul-Haq had on Monday slammed Bangladesh’s reported unwillingness to play Test cricket in Pakistan, saying it is “a great injustice” and “there is no excuse not to come”.

cricket Updated: Dec 24, 2019 21:48 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
Dhaka
Bangladesh cricket team captain Mominul Haque, head coach Russell Domingo and bowling coach Charl Langeveldt.
Bangladesh cricket team captain Mominul Haque, head coach Russell Domingo and bowling coach Charl Langeveldt.(PTI)
         

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) on Tuesday said it could only give the go-ahead to a Test series in Pakistan after the T20 series despite the latter not taking their dilly-dallying on playing a Test series well.

“Pakistan will try for the full return of international cricket to their country. We have to take into account the views of our players and members of our team management, who are foreigners,” BCB chief executive Nizamuddin Chowdhury was quoted as saying by ESPNCricinfo here on Tuesday.

“The match environment is also important to us. Relevant stakeholders’ view is also important, regarding a longer tour to Pakistan. Our primary proposal is to play three T20Is in a shorter period so that players and team management can do a proper assessment of the situation there,” he added.



Bangladesh are slated to play two Tests and three T20Is against Pakistan in January.

The Sri Lanka Test series in Rawalpindi and Karachi went off smoothly and the PCB said there was no justification behind Bangladesh’s refusal.

Pakistan had thrashed Sri Lanka by a huge margin of 263 runs in the Karachi Test to win the historic two-match series 1-0.

--IANS

dm/kk/bg

