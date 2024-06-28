Providence [Guyana], : Former India cricketer Dinesh Karthik honoured the Men in Blue wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant with the 'Fielder of the Match' award following their win over England by 68 runs in the semi-final match of the T20 World Cup 2024. T20 WC: Dinesh Karthik presents Rishabh Pant with 'Fielder of the Match' award after win over England

After Team India's phenomenal win over England on Thursday, the Men in Blue are just an inch away from ending their drought for an ICC trophy since 2013's Champions Trophy and also winning their first T20 WC since 2007's inaugural edition in South Africa.

The X handle of the Board of Control for Cricket in India posted a video of the medal ceremony, which takes place after every game in the dressing room.

The India fielding coach T Dilip praised Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel and Suryakumar Yadav's fielding efforts in the semi-final match.

While announcing Pant's name as the winner, Karthik said that he has made millions happy by just being on the field.

"There are many stories in sport but there are not many better than to the person I am giving the medal to. What he's gone through a year ago, I think six months ago, no one expected him to be in this team, not many would have expected him to play this sport this early, but for him to come out here and play the way he has done, all are very happy for him and he has made millions happy by just being on the field - Rishabh Pant," Karthik said.

https://x.com/BCCI/status/1806562836375597133

Recapping the match, Jos Buttler-led England won the toss and decided to bowl against Rohit Sharma's India.

Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav helped India power to 171/7. Hardik Pandya and Ravindra Jadeja also played a supporting role in the first inning.

Chris Jordan led the England bowling attack after he bagged three wickets and gave away 37 runs in his three-over spell.

During the run chase, England failed to understand the nature of the surface and eventually could only reach a total of 103 in 16.4 overs. Harry Brook and Jos Buttler were the only standout batters for the Three Lions.

Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav led the Indian bowling attack with both of them picking up three wickets in their respective spells and helping India clinch a 68-run win. Jasprit Bumrah bagged two wickets while defending the 172-run target.

The final of the T20 World Cup is now perfectly set as the clash between the unbeaten sides, India and South Africa, is set to take place in Barbados on Saturday.

