Bridgetown [Barbados], : Axar Patel's blistering 47 and Virat Kohli's astonishing 76 extricated India from an uncertain position to help the Men in Blue post 176/7 against South Africa in the final clash of the ongoing T20 World Cup at the Kensington Oval on Saturday. T20 WC final: Axar, Kohli's spectacular counterattacking steer India to 176/7 against South Africa

The duo of Axar and Kohli helped India overcome a wobbly start after being reduced to 34/3 in the powerplay on a pitch that's on the slower side, while Shivam Dube played a lovely cameo of 27 runs off 16 balls. Meanwhile, India also posted the highest T20 World Cup total in the final's first innings.

In terms of bowling, Keshav Maharaj was the best bowler for SA, picking up 2/23 in his 3 overs while Nortje picked up 2/26 as well.

Virat Kohli ensured a strong start for India by running an onslaught in the opening over hammering Marco Jansen for two-back-to-back boundaries and gathering 15 runs in the first over.

Rohit Sharma started off Keshav Maharaj's over in a strong manner, however, India's super start was dented as the captain was caught while playing a sweep for 9 runs. In the same over, Maharaj piled on India's troubles by dismissing Rishabh Pant for a duck.

Maharaj looped up the delivery nicely on a fullish length and Pant took it to execute the sweep which ended up getting a top edge to the wicket-keeper Quinton de Kock, who grabbed it successfully.

India lost a massive wicket as Suryakumar Yadav tried to pull a mistimed shot which was caught by Heinrich Klaasen, who ran in from the deep square leg and picked up a good catch by covering a decent amount of ground.

Axar Patel and Virat Kohli kept India steady after three quick wickets in the powerplay. Axar took the aggressive approach a couple of times, hitting one boundary and two sixes.

Kohli and Axar formed a vital partnership of 72 for the fourth wicket, but it was ended by a combination of poor running and exceptional fielding. De Kock picked up a gentle tap from Kohli and promptly threw it at the non-striker's end, where Axar was well out of his ground.

Coach Rahul Dravid's gamble to send No.5 Axar paid off as the all-rounder played a superb knock of 47 runs off just 31 balls, playing a main aggressor's knock in the partnership with Kohli as India rebuilt after three quick wickets in the powerplay.

With a six through the long on and then a boundary off a short ball against Rabada, Kohli slammed his first fifty of the tournament.

The man for the big occasion, Kohli, went on to play a composed knock till the penultimate over. After lifting his bat for his half-century in 48 deliveries, Kohli started to accelerate in the final three overs. He set the tone in the 18th over, by scoring a towering six on the first ball off Kagiso Rabada.

A quick double on the next delivery was followed by a classic pull shot to find the fence for four. He smoked the ball into the stand for a six and effortlessly found the fence for a four before walking back to the dugout with a score of 76 in the next over.

Nortje closed the innings out with a wicket but India managed to score 42 runs off the last 3 overs to end up with 176/7 on the board.

Brief score: India 176/7 vs South Africa.

