T20 WC: Hardik reveals inspiring words from coach Dravid following win over Bangladesh

St John's [Antigua], : After a match-winning all-round clash against Bangladesh, Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya revealed words from head coach Rahul Dravid that "stuck with him" during troubling times.

A brilliant all-round show from Hardik Pandya and a three-wicket haul from Kuldeep Yadav were the highlights as Team India beat Bangladesh by 50 runs and now has moved a step further in their pursuit of semifinal spot.

Following the game, Hardik said during the post match presentation, 'We have played really good cricket. More than anything we have stuck together and executed our plans. I did realise the batters wanted to use the breeze, I made sure I did not give them a chance where the wind was blowing, it was about being one step ahead. We as a group can get better in a lot of places, losing wickets in bunches is something we can rectify and get better at, apart from that, we are looking good."

"I have been fortunate to play for the country, it was a freak injury I had, I wanted to come back but God had other plans. I was talking to Rahul [Dravid] sir the other day, and he said: Luck comes to people who work hard and that has stuck with me for a long time," he added.

Hardik is enjoying immense success in the tournament following an injury during the last 50-over World Cup and a controversial move back to Mumbai Indians from Gujarat Titans in the Indian Premier League as a captain, which earned him a lot of flak and trolling online. The all-rounder has responded back with some fine performances in this tournament, scoring 89 runs in three innings including a fifty and taking eight wickets so far.

Coming to the match, Bangladesh won the toss and opted to field first. Openers skipper Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli put on an attacking 39-run opening stand. After early dismissals of the openers and Suryakumar Yadav , India was restricted to 77/3 in 8.3 overs. Then, wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant , Shivam Dube and Hardik Pandya pushed India to 196/5 in their 20 overs.

Dube-Pandya had a fine 53-run stand for the fifth wicket.

Tanzim Hasan Sakib and Rashid Hossain were the top bowlers for Bangladesh.

In the run chase of 197, India took wickets at regular intervals. Though skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto , Tanzid Hasan and Rashid Hossain put up a fight, it was not still not enough as India won by 50 runs, restricting Bangladesh to 146/8 in their 20 overs.

Kuldeep Yadav , Jasprit Bumrah and Arshdeep Singh were top bowlers for India. Pandya also got a wicket.

Pandya secured a 'Player of the Match' award for his all round show.

With two wins in two games and a game with Australia left to play on June 24, India has moved a step ahead in the race of semifinals. With two losses, Bangladesh is out of the contention for semis.

