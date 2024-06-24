North Sound [Antigua], : South Africa left-arm seamer Tabraiz Shamsi's magnificent bowling performance of 3/27 restricted West Indies to 135/8 in 20 overs at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium on Monday. T20 WC: Tabraiz Shamsi's brilliant spell restrict WI to 135/8 against SA

Proteas skipper Aiden Markram won the toss and opted to bowl first in an all-important Super 8 clash. The winner of this game will qualify for the semifinals of the ongoing marquee event.

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

Batters Kyle Mayers and Shai Hope came out in the middle to open the innings for the hosts.

The Caribbeans didn't get the start they wanted as the side lost their first wicket on the third ball of the match as left-arm seamer Marco Jansen dismissed Hope after scoring just one run.

The next batter to come out in the middle was the left-hand batter Nicholas Pooran but he was sent back by Markram on the first ball of the second over.

Following Pooran's dismissal, right-hand batter Roston Chase came out in the middle to bat along with Mayers.

After the end of the powerplay , West Indies were 47/2 with Chase and Mayers unbeaten on the crease.

The Rovman Powell-led side brought up their team's fifty in 6.2 overs.

Both batters completed their 50-run partnership in the eighth over as Chase took a single on the bowling of the South African captain.

After the completion of 10 overs, the Caribbeans were 69/2 with Chase and Mayers unbeaten on the crease.

West Indies lost their third wicket, which was of Mayers, who scored 35 runs in 34 balls with three fours and two sixes in the 12th over when the team score was 86 and the fourth wicket in the 13th over when the team score was 89.

Chase completed his half-century in 39 balls in the 14th over with the help of three fours and two sixes, as he took a single on the bowling Shamsi. In the same over the West Indies side lost their fifth wicket as Rutherford was sent back

Andre Russell came out to bat in the middle after the fall of the team's first five wickets inside 100 runs.

After the end of 15 overs, West Indies were 97/5 with Chase and Russell unbeaten on the crease.

Chase was sent back to the dressing room in the 16th over on the bowling of Shamsi. He went back after playing a brilliant innings of 52 runs in 42 balls which was laced with three boundaries and two maximums in the innings.

After Chase's wicket, Akeal Hosein came out to bat in the middle. On the last ball of the over Hossein slammed a boundary which brought up the the side 100.

In the 18th over, right-arm seamer Kagiso Rabada came to bowl his first over of the match. This over witnessed two wickets, one was through a runout of Russell and the other one was of Hossein who was dismissed after scoring just six runs.

West Indies finished their innings at 135/8 in 20 overs.

The pick of the bowlers for Aiden Markram-led side was Shamsi, who snapped three wickets in his spell of four overs where he conceded 27 runs. One wicket each was bagged by Marco Jansen, Markram, Keshav Maharaj, and Rabada in their respective spells.

Brief Score: West Indies135/8 in 20 overs vs South Africa.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.