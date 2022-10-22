T20 World Cup 2022, India vs Pakistan Live Streaming: When, Where, and How to watch IND vs PAK online and on TV

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Published on Oct 22, 2022 09:16 PM IST

T20 World Cup 2022, India vs Pakistan Live Streaming: Check full details on when, where, and how to watch IND vs PAK Live Online and on TV.

T20 World Cup 2022, India vs Pakistan Live Streaming: How to watch IND vs PAK(ANI)
ByHT Sports Desk

T20 World Cup 2022, India vs Pakistan Live Streaming: The Indian team will be aiming to make a winning start at the marquee tournament when it faces Pakistan in a blockbuster clash on Sunday. Both sides will be playing in their opening game of the T20 World Cup, and while Pakistan had registered a rather straightforward win in their clash last year, Rohit Sharma's men will be eyeing an improved performance this time around. This will be the third meeting between the two sides; the first two being in the Asia Cup last month. For Pakistan, Shaheen Afridi makes a return to the side and is expected to take the field against India; India, meanwhile, are missing Jasprit Bumrah in their squad but boast of Mohammed Shami and Bhuvneshwar Kumar's experience in their pace attack. Among batters, Pakistan will be expecting their middle-order to finally turn-up after a series of inconsistent performances in the matches preceding the World Cup. For India, Virat Kohli had made a timely return to form in the Asia Cup, while the likes of Suryakumar Yadav and Hardik Pandya provide stability to the side in the middle overs.

Where will the India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup match be played?

India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup match will be played at The Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne.

What time will the India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup match start?

India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup match will start at 10:00 AM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup in India?

India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup match can be watched on Star Sports.

Where can I watch the live stream of India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup in India?

India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup match will be streamed live on Disney+Hotstar. You can also catch the live commentary, score updates here at hindustantimes.com/cricket

