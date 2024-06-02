New York [USA], : Bangladesh Cricket Board chief physician Debashis Chowdhury gave an update on left-arm seamer Shoriful Islam's injury saying that he suffered a split injury between the index and middle finger of his left hand while bowling the last over in the warm-up match against India in the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 on Saturday. T20 World Cup 2024: Bangladesh's Shoriful Islam suffers finger injury during warm up match against India

Shoriful was hit on his bowling hand while attempting to intercept a drive from Hardik Pandya in the final over of the first innings. The physiotherapist for the Bangladeshi squad, Bayjedul Islam Khan, hurried him off the field as soon as he appeared to be in discomfort.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

"Shoriful suffered a split injury between the index and middle finger of his left hand while trying to stop a ball in his last over. After initial medical attention, he was taken to Nassau University Medical Centre. The hand surgeon administered six stitches. We will visit him again after two days. We will know then how much time it will take for Shoriful to return," Chowdhury said as quoted by ESPNcricinfo.

Electing to bat first after winning the toss, explosive knocks from Rishabh Pant and Hardik Pandya took India to 182/5 in their 20 overs.

Mehndi Hassan was the pick of the bowlers for Bangladesh.

In the run-chase of 183, Bangladesh never looked a threat and lost wickets regularly. Despite runs from Mahmadullah and Shakib al Hasan , India restricted them to 122/9 in their 20 overs.

Arshdeep Singh and Shivam Dube were the picks of the bowlers for India. Jasprit Bumrah, Axar Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Hardik Pandya got a wicket each.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.