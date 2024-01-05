T20 World Cup 2024 schedule announced: India-Pakistan clubbed together, group of death features SA, SL, Bangladesh

The International Cricket Council (ICC), on Friday, announced the schedule for the T20 World Cup 2024 slated to be played in the West Indies and USA in June this year. The tournament will begin with hosts USA taking on Canada on June 1 in New York. India are placed in Group A along with Pakistan, Ireland, USA, and Canada. The champions of the inaugural edition will begin their campaign on June 5 against Ireland in New York. T20 World Cup 2024 schedule announced: India to play Pakistan on June 9.(ANI)

The big-ticket India vs Pakistan clash will take place on June 9 in New York. India's next two matches against the USA and Canada are on June 12 and June 15 respectively. All of India's matches in the group stage will be played in the USA.

This T20 World Cup will be historic in more ways than one. This will be the first ICC event to be played in the USA - they are the joint hots with the West Indies. This will be their first global tournament appearance outside of a Champions Trophy in 2004. The tournament will also be the first edition of the T20 World Cup featuring as many as 20 teams in the main round.

Defending champions England are in Group B with 2021 champions, Australia. Namibia, Scotland, and Oman are the other three teams in the group.

Group C has New Zealand, West Indies, Afghanistan, Uganda and Papua New Guinea.

Group D, or in other words, the group of death features South Africa, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Netherlands and Nepal.

The T20 World Cup 2024 semi-finals will take place on June 26 and June 27 in Guyana and Trinidad respectively. Barbados will host the final on June 29.

India's schedule in T20 World Cup 2024

India vs Ireland on June 5 (New York)

India vs Pakistan on June 9 (New York)

India vs USA on June 12 (New York)

India vs Canada on June 15 (Florida)

T20 World Cup 2024 format

20 teams have been divided into four groups of five each. The tournament will be played in two phases before moving into the knockout stages.

The top two teams in each of the four groups of five will move to a Super Eights phase, where the remaining sides split into two groups of four. The top two in each group will then make their way to the semi-finals.

If India qualify for the Super 8 stage, then all of their matches will take place in the West Indies.