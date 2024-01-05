T20 World Cup Schedule 2024 Live Updates: IND's schedule to be revealed as T20 WC debuts new format

T20 World Cup Schedule 2024 Live Updates: The International Cricket Council will announce the schedule of the 2024 T20 World Cup at 7pm IST on Friday. This will be the debut of a new format, with the tournament expanding from 16 to 20 teams. As hosts, the West Indies and ...Read More the USA take up the first two spots for the 2024 tournament. From there, performances at the 2022 edition, and the ICC T20I rankings cut-off on November 14 determined the next 10 teams. It means that the teams that finished in the top four of the two Super 12 groups in the last T20 World Cup in Australia gained spots for the 2024 tournament. The next best teams in the ICC rankings before a cut-off date of November 14 also qualified and these were Afghanistan and Bangladesh.

Another major shift in the new format is the tournament moving away from a global qualifier and instead putting an emphasis on regional qualification tournaments. Africa, Asia and Europe were given two qualification spots, with one spot for both the Americas and East-Asia Pacific regions. The teams that have qualified through this route are Ireland, Canada, Namibia, Scotland, Oman, Papua New Guinea, Uganda, and Nepal.

While the format that was used till 2022 featured a qualification stage consisting of associate and lower ranked countries before a Super 12 stage followed by the knockouts, the new format will have two group stages involving the 20 teams and then the semi-finals. The teams will be divided into five groups of four teams each. The teams that finish in the top two of each of these groups then qualify for the Super 8s where they will be divided into two groups of four. The teams that finish in the top two then subsequently play the semi-finals.

According to reports, India have been drawn with Pakistan, India have been drawn into Group A, along with Pakistan, Ireland, USA and Canada, with their group stage matches being played entirely in the USA. There is yet to be any official confirmation of this information.