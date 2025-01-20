Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Jan 20, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

T20 World Cup 2026 is main target, says Axar Patel ahead of England series

ANI |
Jan 20, 2025 08:47 PM IST

India vice-captain Axar Patel has said that the team is taking the upcoming matches as part of its preparations for next year's T20 World Cup which is the "main target". India will defend its title in the World Cup.

Kolkata [India], : India vice-captain Axar Patel has said that the team is taking the upcoming matches as part of its preparations for next year's T20 World Cup which is the "main target". India will defend its title in the World Cup.

T20 World Cup 2026 is main target, says Axar Patel ahead of England series
T20 World Cup 2026 is main target, says Axar Patel ahead of England series

India have been in flying colours in the shortest format of cricket and lifted the T20 World Cup in Barbados last year. They will take on England in a five-match series beginning this week.

"World Cup is coming up in a year so how we approach leading up to that, we want to try it from now itself. That's the main target. Momentum is a big thing because if you start well, you can carry it. We finished 2024 well, so we want to carry the momentum into this series too," Axar told reporters, as quoted from ESPNcricinfo.

In 2024, India featured in 26 T20Is and won a whopping 24 games. But Axar said the Men in Blue won't dwell on the past results.

"We've discussed that the past is past, however, we want to move ahead with the positives we gained from there. We have taken forward the points that brought us success. Transition is also something happening across all formats, but that's a call for the selectors and captain to take," Axar added.

Stalwarts Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja have retired from the T20I format. Suryakumar Yadav is Rohit's successor in the format.

India will compete in the Champions Trophy next month and the 2026 T20 World Cup will be hosted by India and Sri Lanka.

The five-match T20I series against England will begin on Wednesday at the iconic Eden Gardens.

India squad for T20I series against England: Suryakumar Yadav , Sanju Samson , Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Rinku Singh, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Axar Patel , Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammad Shami, Varun Chakaravarthy, Ravi Bishnoi, Washington Sundar, Dhruv Jurel .

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Recommended Topics
Share this article
Stay informed with the latest updates on live cricket score, cricket players, match schedules and ICC rankings. Keep an eye on your favourite cricket team, including the stellar performances of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Check out the cricket schedule, WTC 2025 Points Table track team standings and dive into player stats and rankings on Crickit powered by Hindustan Times website and app.
See More
Stay informed with the latest updates on live cricket score, cricket players, match schedules and ICC rankings. Keep an eye on your favourite cricket team, including the stellar performances of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Check out the cricket schedule, WTC 2025 Points Table track team standings and dive into player stats and rankings on Crickit powered by Hindustan Times website and app.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, January 20, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On