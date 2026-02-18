T20 World Cup: Ahead of India clash, Proteas earn facile win over UAE

New Delhi: With hosts and defending champions India up next in the Super Eights, South Africa decided to experiment against the United Arab Emirates in their final Group D clash of the T20 World Cup. South African players celebrate the dismissal of Sohaib Khan from United Arab Emirates (UAE). (Sanchit Khanna/HT)

Having already qualified for the next stage, South Africa brought in Anrich Nortje, George Linde, Jason Smith and Kwena Maphaka, resting Keshav Maharaj, Marco Jansen, David Miller and Lungi Ngidi to give their benched staff some game time ahead of what will be a rematch of last edition’s final at Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium come Sunday.

Despite the changes, South Africa earned a facile six-wicket win against UAE under overcast conditions to top the group with four wins out of four. UAE signed off with one win out of four.

Put in to bat under overcast conditions, UAE could only manage 122/6 in their 20 overs as the Proteas chased down the target with 40 balls remaining.

UAE had an explosive start courtesy Muhammad Wasem (22 runs off 12 balls) but once he was sent back in the fifth over by Linde, UAE weren’t able to accelerate. Alishan Sharafu (45 off 38) played the anchor’s role but he kept losing partners regularly at the other end as the South African bowlers kept it tight with quality bowling.

While none of them went more than 7.5 runs per over with Nortje (4-0-28-2) and Linde (4-0-17-1) breaking partnerships, Bosch was particularly impressive with Player-of-the-Match figures of 3/12 from his four overs. However, atypically South Africa dropped four catches which Bosch said can “happen” at times.

The second innings started after a 49-minute delay, instead of 10, due to rain. Chasing just 123, South African batters went for their shots from the start to prepare for the India clash, also losing four wickets.

Hailed as the X-factor of the team by South Africa’s consultant coach Albie Morkel in the pre-match press conference, Dewald Brevis top scored with 36 off 25 which included three massive sixes.

An emerging talent, the middle-order batter had a brilliant SA20 while playing for Pretoria Capitals. The 22-year-old (370 runs) had emerged as the second highest scorer of the tournament behind Quinton de Kock (390). His last three knocks included a century and two-half centuries.

But Brevis has failed to fire since then until Wednesday at the Ferozeshah Kotla where he took the UAE bowlers to the cleaners.

Ryan Rickelton (30 off 16) and skipper Aiden Markram (28 off 11) also chipped in as South Africa eased to their target in 13.2 overs.