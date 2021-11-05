T20 World Cup: 'Don't want a bad day like in 1999' - Shoaib Akhtar wants semifinal-bound Pakistan to be cautious

Former Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Akhtar has a special message for the Pakistan cricket team, who have already booked their place in the semifinal of this ongoing T20 World Cup in the UAE. Recollecting Pakistan's shock loss in the 1999 ODI World Cup final, Akhtar wants Babar Azam-led side to play with caution and maintain their unbeaten run in the tournament.

With four wins in their four group games of the Super 12 stage, Pakistan became the first team in this tournament to make the semis. The campaign started with Pakistan beating their arch-rivals India by 10 wickets before defeating New Zealand, Afghanistan and Namibia.

Talking about Pakistan's run in the tournament on his YouTube channel, Akhtar wanted Pakistan to be wary and not incur a bad day at the field like the team had faced in the 1999 ODI World Cup. The Wasim Akram-led side had scripted a dominating run to the final, before being folded for a paltry 132 by Australia. Adam Gilchrist's 36-ball 54 helped Australia chase down the target in just 20.1 overs.

"This World Cup shouldn't slip through our fingers. We don't want a bad day, like in 1999. The way Pakistan are playing currently, and are cruising through games, it reminds me of our 1999 ODI World Cup. So we don't want any unlucky day which embarrasses us. So, let's win it," he said.

Akhtar also feels that this Pakistan side has a good chance of lifting the elusive trophy. Pakistan's only title win in T20 World Cup came back in 2009.

"I really think that the team is heading towards the right way. Pakistan should go unbeaten into the finals. And I think Pakistan has a greater chance to lift this World Cup. This World Cup has only happened because Pakistan should win," he added.

The veteran also feels that England, the only other unbeaten team in the Super 12 with four out of four wins, have the ability to trouble Pakistan.

"And I think Pakistan has far more opportunities and is a far better team than anyone else. They have all the right ingredients. The pacers are excellent, the spinners are good. The only one who can trouble them is England. But first of all, Pakistan have to be in the finals and win the semi-finals, which we will for sure," Akhtar concluded.