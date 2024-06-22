T20 World Cup, England vs USA: Fantasy XI Prediction, teams, captain, vice-captain, toss and venue analysis

England's Mark Wood (R) celebrates with England's captain Jos Buttler and teammates after running out South Africa's Heinrich Klaasen during the ICC men's Twenty20 World Cup 2024 Super Eight cricket match between England and South Africa at Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in Gros Islet, Saint Lucia.(AFP)

England and USA will clash in Match 49 of the 2024 T20 World Cup in Barbados on Sunday. England has a devastating batting line-up which has now started to peak in the tournament but their bowling is slightly under-par and this is where the USA batting line-up can cash in. The only way for the USA to pull off an upset is to counter-attack the England bowlers. Jos Buttler and Aaron Jones will be the two batters to watch out for in the match.

Note: All stats updated till end of Match 44 - AUS vs BD

HEADER: LAST 5 MATCHES

USA - WTLAL

ENGLAND - NRLWWW

THE LIKELY PLAYING XIs FOR ENGLAND & USA

USA likely XI

Batters - Steven Taylor, Andries Gous, Aaron Jones

All Rounders - Corey Anderson, Harmeet Singh, Nitish Kumar

Wicketkeeper - Monank Patel

Bowlers - Ali Khan, Saurabh Netravalkar, Nosthush Kenjige, Jasdeep Singh

England likely XI

Batters - Phil Salt, Jonny Bairstow, Harry Brook

All-rounders - Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran

Wicketkeeper - Jos Buttler

Bowlers - Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Chris Jordan, Mark Wood

Statistical Performance (England)

1. HARRY BROOK

Harry Brook showed glimpses of his batting prowess against Namibia and has a strike rate of close to 170 against pace in T20I cricket.

HARRY BROOK IN T20Is

INNINGS - 30

RUNS - 629

AVERAGE – 29.95

STRIKE RATE – 146.96

50/100 - 2/0

2. JOFRA ARCHER

Jofra Archer's ability to extract extra bounce off a good length makes Archer a very awkward customer to face especially in the powerplay. He will get extra purchase in Barbados.

JOFRA ARCHER IN T20Is

INNINGS - 22

WICKETS - 27

STRIKE RATE – 18

ECONOMY RATE – 7.4

AVERAGE – 22.4

Players who can make a Difference (England)

1. Phil Salt

Phil Salt was in devastating form in the IPL and will look to maximize the powerplay at St Lucia. Salt has had a brilliant start to his T20I career and has an aggregate of 844 runs in 26 innings at an average of of 36.7 and strike rate of 169.1! He is the highest run-getter for England in the tournament.

2. Jonny Bairstow

Jonny Bairstow is one of the most feared hitters in international cricket and has an aggregate of 1655 runs in 70 innings for his country at an average of 30.6 and strike rate of 138.8. He is in menacing form in the tournament.

Statistical Performance (USA)

1. AARON JONES

Aaron Jones will be the batter to watch out for in the USA. He slammed a brilliant unbeaten 94 off just 40 deliveries against Canada in his team's opening fixture in the tournament in Dallas.

AARON JONES IN 2024 T20 WORLD CUP

INNINGS - 4

RUNS - 141

AVERAGE - 70.5

STRIKE RATE - 151.6

50/100 - 1/0

2. COREY ANDERSON

Former New Zealand all-rounder, Corey Anderson, will be the other dangerous player in the USA XI. Anderson is a veteran in the format with 661 runs in 32 T20Is at a strike rate of 129.6.

COREY ANDERSON IN T20Is

INNINGS - 32

RUNS - 661

AVERAGE - 25.4

STRIKE RATE - 129.6

50/100 - 3/0

Players who can make a Difference (USA)

1. Andries Gous

Andries Gous is a solid batter at number 3 who showcased his prowess with a 46-ball 65 against Canada in USA’s opening fixture in the tournament at Dallas before hammering an unbeaten 80 off just 47 deliveries against South Africa in the Super 8.

2. Harmeet Singh

Slow left-arm orthodox, Harmeet Singh, was the most restrictive bowler for the USA against Canada and will be key in the middle-overs’ phase especially on helpful tracks in the tournament. Born in Mumbai, Harmeet is a line and length bowler who stifles the opposition batters and chokes the run-flow in the 7-16 phase of play. He has an economy of 6.6 in T20I cricket.

Team Head to Head

USA and England have never faced each other in a T20I.

Player Match-Ups

1. AARON JONES vs SPIN IN 2024 T20 WORLD CUP

INNINGS - 3

BALLS FACED - 32

RUNS SCORED - 79

WICKETS - 1

Aaron Jones has a stunning record against spin in the tournament. He has a strike rate of 245 against spin in the World Cup.

2. ANDRIES GOUS vs PACE IN 2024 T20 WORLD CUP

INNINGS - 4

BALLS FACED - 76

RUNS SCORED - 111

WICKETS - 2

Andries Gous is the leading run-getter for USA in the tournament. He is a brilliant player against fast bowling.

3. JONNY BAIRSTOW vs SPIN IN 2024 T20 WORLD CUP

INNINGS - 3

BALLS FACED - 39

RUNS SCORED - 60

WICKETS - 1

Jonny Bairstow is in red-hot form and has been menacing against spin in the tournament.

Venue and Pitch

The historic Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados has hosted six matches in this tournament with the team setting a target coming out victorious on three occasions. The chasing team has just won one encounter at the venue while one match ended in a tie and another was a washout. The captain winning the toss has opted to bat first and chase, both on three occasions. The average score batting first in Barbados in the tournament is 162/8.

The pitch in Barbados will assist the pacers as it has historically. But the wicket has true bounce and the ball comes onto the bat so the batters will enjoy batting in Barbados. The highest score at the venue in this tournament is Australia's 201 against England. While the mean temperature in Barbados on Sunday will be 28 degrees, there is a 50% chance of showers.

Match Prediction

England will start overwhelming favourites in Barbados. They have the might in batting to annihilate the USA. However, England's bowling has been a touch under-par and they lack firepower in the department. This is where USA will have a chance in the match. Buttler is expected to score a big one while Aaron Jones needs to make it count for the USA. England have an 80% chance of victory.

Fantasy XI

And finally, this is our Fantasy XI for the USA vs England encounter. We have 8 players from England and 3 from USA. Buttler and Jacks will be devastating in the powerplay while Brook and Bairstow will control the middle overs. Mark Wood and Netravalkar will bowl with the new ball and Moeen Ali and Rashid will control the middle overs. Jos Buttler will be the captain while Jones will be the vice-captain.

Our backup players are Ben Duckett as batter, Jofra Archer as bowler and Harmeet as all-rounder.

FANTASY XI FOR ENGLAND vs USA

Wicketkeeper: JOS BUTTLER (C)

Batters: JONNY BAIRSTOW, AARON JONES (VC), WILL JACKS, HARRY BROOK

All-rounders: MOEEN ALI, SAM CURRAN, STEVEN TAYLOR

Bowlers: ADIL RASHID, MARK WOOD, SAURABH NETRAVALKAR

BACKUP PLAYERS:

BATTER - BEN DUCKETT

BOWLER - JOFRA ARCHER

ALL-ROUNDER - HARMEET SINGH