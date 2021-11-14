T20 World Cup, final: Thankful to support staff for backing me, says Mitchell Marsh after unbeaten 77 in final

Mitchell Marsh played an important role in Australia's comprehensive 8-wicket victory in the final of the 2021 T20 World Cup against New Zealand. The right-handed batter scored an unbeaten 77 to lead Australia to a maiden title in the shortest format of the game.

The all-rounder, who was promoted to no.3 recently, was a key part of Australia's campaign - specifically during the final stages of the tournament. Marsh had scored a half-century in the final game of the Super 12 which was key to Australia's qualification to the semi-finals.

With the ball, Marsh played a filler role as well.

He was adjudged the Player of the Match in the final.

“I know a lot of people say this but I really don't have words right now. An amazing six weeks with this group,” Marsh said in the post-match presenation ceremony.

When asked on his promotion to no.3 in the batting order, Marsh said, “The coaching staff came up to me in the West Indies and said you'll bat three for this series. (I was) absolutely jumped at the idea of that. I've done a little bit of that for the Scorchers. I must thank everyone in the support staff for backing me,” said Marsh.

Mitchell Marsh started his innings in the final with a six despite the fall of Aaron Finch (5) early in the innings, and said that it wasn't pre-meditated.

“Not a whole lot of thinking that goes into that (first ball for six). Just wanted to go out there and have a presence. Big Marcus Stoinis always talks about having a presence,” said Marsh.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON