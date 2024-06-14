T20 World Cup, Florida weather forecast: What happens if USA vs Ireland match is washed out? What happens to Pakistan?

Team India is the only side to have qualified for the Super Eight stage of the 2024 T20 World Cup from Group A. But on Friday, they might get to know if the USA will accompany them to the next round of the ICC tournament when the co-hosts take on Ireland at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground, in Lauderhill, Florida. However, the match is likely to be affected by rain and thunderstorms, indicating a potential reduced match or a wash out. USA vs Ireland, T20 World Cup: What is the latest update on Florida weather?

A flood emergency was declared in Florida amid the incessant rainfall throughout the week. And even as Thursday witnessed a no-rain session until evening, there are forecasts for further tropical thunderstorms and showers on Friday. According to accuweather.com, there is a 99 per cent chance of rain and a 59 per cent chance of thunderstorms. The forecast further reads: 'A couple of showers and a heavy thunderstorm; cloudy and humid; additional rain can lead to flooding problems.' An hourly breakdown of Friday further reveals that there are chances of thunderstorms between 11 am and 2 pm local time.

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

What happens if the USA vs IRE game is washed out?

So far in the 2024 T20 World Cup, only two games have been washed out due to rain - the match between England and Scotland on June 4 and the one between Sri Lanka and Nepal on June 11. The latter was scheduled to happen in Florida.

In case, the match between Ireland and the USA incurs a similar fate, the home team, who are placed second in Group A with four points from three matches after wins against Canada and Pakistan, will go through to the Super Eight.

What happens to Pakistan's Super 8 chances if USA vs IRE game is washed out?

Pakistan, who lost against both the USA and India, before beating Canada on Tuesday, will suffer a humiliating group-stage exit if the game between the USA and Ireland is washed out.

Pakistan's only hope of making the Super 8 depends on Ireland beating USA if there is a game in Florida and then the 2009 champions getting the better of Paul Stirling's men on Sunday. Not to forget, Ireland too have a chance of making the next round if they beat both the teams by convincing margins.