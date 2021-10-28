Home / Cricket / T20 World Cup: India begin training for New Zealand game with 'fun' fielding session
T20 World Cup: India begin training for New Zealand game with 'fun' fielding session

T20 World Cup: After a 10-wicket defeat to Pakistan in their opener, India will aim to bounce in the competition when they take on Kane Williamson-led New Zealand on October 31
Team India during their practice session ahead of New Zealand game(Twitter/@BCCI)
Published on Oct 28, 2021 07:33 AM IST
By hindustantimes.com

After a short break following their defeat to Pakistan in their T20 World Cup opener, Team India began their preparation for the New Zealand game with a "fun" fielding session on Wednesday. The official Twitter handle of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) shared a few pictures from the session.

BCCI tweeted, "We are back! A fun drill to start our session," along with the pictures where the players are seen standing in small groups during the drill. Captain Virat Kohli, Ravichandran Ashwin, Hardik Pandya and even net bowler Avesh Khan were all spotted in those pictures.

India, who were touted the favourites at the start of the competition, did not have a perfect start to their campaign in the UAE as they suffered a 10-wicket defeat to arch-rivals Pakistan in Dubai on October 24. Shaheen Afridi's brilliant spell with the new ball and an unbeaten and record-scripting 152-run opening stand between captain Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan helped Pakistan register their first win against India in World Cups in 13 attempts.

India will now aim to bounce back when they take on Kane Williamson-led New Zealand in their second Group 2 game of the Super 12 stage on October 31. 

The Blackcaps lost to Pakistan in their opener on Wednesday, putting the Men in Green at the top of the points table.

