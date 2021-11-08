T20 World Cup: India make one change in playing XI against Namibia in Virat Kohli's final game as T20I captain

Team India made just one change for the final Super 12 game of the T20 World Cup, against Namibia at the Dubai International Stadium on Monday. The match will be Virat Kohli's final assignment as the captain of India's T20I team.

India dropped Varun Chakravarthy from the playing XI to make way for Rahul Chahar, the only player in the squad yet to play in the T20 World Cup.

“We'll bowl first. The tosses have been a big factor, and when I've won a couple we'll do what we wanted to do from Day 1. It's been an honour to captain India and I've done my best. The shortest format has to give way for the longer formats. I've been grateful for the opportunity. It's time for the next lot to take the team forward. Rohit has been looking on anyway, and Indian cricket is in good hands. Rahul Chahar comes in for Varun Chakravarthy for today's game,” Kohli said after the toss.

India vs Namibia Live Score and Latest updates: Follow Live Blog here

India won the toss and opted to bowl first against Namibia.

The Men in Blue, who were the pre-tournament favourites, failed to make it to the semis after Afghanistan lost to New Zealand by eight wickets in Abu Dhabi on Sunday.

Namibia too made one change for the match, bringing back Jan Frylinck in the line-up.

Teams:

Namibia (Playing XI): Stephan Baard, Michael van Lingen, Craig Williams, Gerhard Erasmus(c), Zane Green(w), David Wiese, Jan Frylinck, JJ Smit, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Ruben Trumpelmann, Bernard Scholtz

India (Playing XI): KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli(c), Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant(w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Rahul Chahar, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah