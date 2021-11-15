Jimmy Neesham posts cryptic tweet after T20 World Cup final loss, leaves Twitter buzzing

New Zealand all-rounder James Neesham kept his fans buzzing on Twitter on Sunday night after New Zealand lost by eight wickets in the T20 World Cup final against Australia at the Dubai International Stadium. Moments after the defeat, Neesham shared a cryptic tweet.

"335 days" - that's all Neesham tweeted after the final. While most of Twitter were encouraging the all-rounder to lift his spirit, most felt Neesham is already waiting for the next T20 World Cup, which will be played in Australia, starting October 16 in 2022, exactly 335 day later.

335 days. — Jimmy Neesham (@JimmyNeesh) November 14, 2021

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson scored a brilliant 48-ball 85, the joint-highest score by a batter in a men's T20 World Cup final, to guide the team to 172 for four, the highest total in the final.

David Warner got the Aussies off to an impressive start with his third half-century in the tournament before Mitchell Marsh powered the team home with seven balls to spare with his unbeaten 77-run knock.

Australia, the five-time ODI World Cup winners, on Sunday lifted their maiden T20 World Cup trophy.

“Really proud of our team’s efforts throughout. Came here in the final and gave it our best shot but it wasn’t enough. Conditions varied a lot from venue to venue but we adjusted well. Nice to get to the big dance,” said Williamson the game.