R Ashwin comes up with befitting reply to Gautam Gambhir's ‘Spirit of Cricket’ tweet on David Warner’s double-bounce six

Veteran Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin on Friday came up with a befitting reply to former cricketer Gautam Gambhir's “Spirit of Cricket” tweet on Australian cricketer David Warner's double-bounce six against Mohammed Hafeez during the second semi-final of the T20 World Cup in Dubai on Thursday.

En route to his knock of 49 during Australia's successful chase of 177, Warner charged down the track to hit a six off a double-bouncer from Hafeez after the ball awkwardly slipped out of his hands. Although it was a legal shot off what was a no-ball, Gambhir felt that the shot was against the spirit of the game.

“What an absolutely pathetic display of spirit of the game by Warner! #Shameful What say @ashwinravi99?” Gambhir tweeted with the pictures from the shot.

Responding to Gambhir's tweet, an Aussie journalist responded saying, "Bad take Gautam". And Ashwin replied to him saying, “His point is that if this is right , that was right. If that was wrong , this is wrong too. Fair assessment?”

The veteran cricketer had later called out Australian greats Ricky Ponting and Shane Warne for their previous comments on Ashwin's 'Mankad' incident during an Indian Premier League game a few seasons ago.

“Shane Warne makes all kinds of comments,” Gambhir said during a post-match show. “tweets about everything, Ricky Ponting says big things about the spirit of the game. What will they say about this [Warner incident]?”

“When Ashwin ‘Mankads’, you get to hear all sorts of big talk – what does Warne have to say about Warner today? It’s easy to say things about others, difficult to say about your own players.”