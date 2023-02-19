T20 World Cup: Renuka form boost as India face Ireland

It is not easy to fill the void left by the retirement of a pace stalwart like Jhulan Goswami. But India have warmed-up to Renuka Singh, the pacer from Himachal Pradesh who has come up with solid performances.

The 27-year-old was virtually unplayable on Saturday as she produced a dream spell of 4-0-15-5 against England in the T20 World Cup. But for India’s failure to chase down a stiff target against their seasoned opponents, Renuka would have been the toast of Indian women’s cricket as the best figures by an Indian in a T20 World Cup would have put India in the semi-finals ahead of Monday’s clash against Ireland.

Also Read | KL Rahul removed from India vice-captaincy post for remainder of Border-Gavaskar Trophy after batting slump in Tests

Renuka, whose inwingers were virtually unplayable, removed openers Sophia Dunkley (10) and Danni Wyatt (0) besides Alice Capsey (3), Amy Jones (40) and Katherine Sciver-Brunt (0). “Everyone wants me to enjoy myself, and that is when I perform well too. My nature is such that I smile and perform and it gives me confidence,” Renuka said after the England game.

It underlines the impact she has had since she making her India debut in 2021. Last September, India registered a 3-0 ODI series sweep against England with Renuka taking back-to-back four-wicket hauls. She was named Player-of-the-Match in the third ODI. The 27-year-old was in demand at last week’s Women’s Premier League (WPL) auction and went to Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) for ₹1.5 crore.

“She had a remarkable season playing for Himachal Pradesh in 2019. She was anticipating a call-up to the Indian team. That did not happen and she was heart-broken. So, we decided to start from zero and worked more on skill and fitness. She gave it all and the following season, she hogged the limelight. She had joined Railways by then. The process of building on skill and fitness didn’t stop even after she made her debut. International exposure helped her gain confidence,” said Renuka’s coach Pawan Sen.

On Saturday, Indian batters could not complement Renuka’s effort while chasing 152. The 15-run loss makes Indian hopes of avoiding Australia in the semi-finals tricky.

They face Ireland in their last Group 2 league game on Monday at the same venue, Gqeberha (formerly Port Elizabeth). A win would put them in the last four. A big win and a heavy defeat for England against Pakistan only will help India top the group.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON