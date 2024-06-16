T20 World Cup Super 8 groups, full fixture: Which teams will India face? England clubbed with? All you need to know

The preliminary stage of the ongoing 2024 T20 World Cup, which begins on Wednesday in the West Indies and ends on Monday with Group C matches in Trinidad and Gros Islet, has already set the fixture for the next round of the tournament, Super Eight. Eight teams will battle it out for the four semi-final spots in the upcoming stage, which begins on Wednesday, June 19. T20 World Cup Super 8 groups, full fixture - All you need to know

Which teams have made the Super 8 of the 2024 T20 World Cup?

As per the ICC tournament format, the top two teams from each of the four groups in the preliminary round of the World Cup secure a spot in the Super Eight. This year, India (Group A), Australia (Group B), England (Group A), Afghanistan (Group C), West Indies (Group C), South Africa (Group D), and USA (Group A) have emerged as the seven teams that have qualified for this prestigious stage. The final team will be decided from Group D after Sunday's matches - Bangladesh vs. Nepal in Kingstown and Sri Lanka vs. the Netherlands in Gros Islet. Notably, Bangladesh and the Netherlands are fighting for the final spot.

India, Australia, Afghanistan, West Indies, and South Africa are the only teams to progress to Super 8 on an unbeaten note. The USA and England, on the other hand, made it through despite their respective losses to India and Australia in the group stage.

What are the two groups in the Super 8 stage of the 2024 T20 World Cup?

India, Australia, Afghanistan, and one of Bangladesh or the Netherlands will feature in Group 1, while West Indies, South Africa, England, and the USA have been clubbed into Group 2.

The Super 8 stage will begin from June 19 in Antigua with the match between the USA and South Africa, while Gros Islet will stage the clash between hosts West Indies and England on the same evening. On the following day, Group 1 members will be in action, with 2007 champions India taking on Afghanistan in Barbados. This will be India's first match in the West Indies in the tournament.

The more crucial fixture for India will be playing 2021 champions Australia on June 24, where Rohit Sharma's men will be looking to avenge their 2023 ODI World Cup final loss at home last November.

In Group 2, the two fixtures to watch out for will be defending champions England, who qualified after Australia beat Scotland on Sunday, taking on two-time winners West Indies, before the latter face South Africa, who have historically dominated the Men in Maroon until incurring a whitewash last month at home.

Antigua, Barbados, St Lucia, and St Vincent, these iconic venues, will be the stage for all 12 games in this round, creating a sense of connection for the fans.

T20 World Cup Super 8 full schedule and venue:

Group 1:

20 June: Afghanistan v India, Bridgetown, Barbados

20 June: Australia v D2, North Sound, Antigua

22 June: India v D2, North Sound, Antigua

22 June: Afghanistan v Australia, Arnos Vale, St Vincent

24 June: Australia v India, Gros Islet, St Lucia

24 June: Afghanistan v D2, Arnos Vale, St Vincent

Group 2:

19 June: USA v South Africa, North Sound, Antigua

19 June: England v West Indies, Gros Islet, St Lucia

21 June: England v South Africa, Gros Islet, St Lucia

21 June: USA v West Indies, Bridgetown, Barbados

23 June: USA v England, Bridgetown, Barbados

23 June: West Indies v South Africa, North Sound, Antigua