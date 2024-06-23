Viv Richards' wholesome moment with Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant: 'What can I say to a team that's already so powerful?'

At a venue named after the iconic superstar of world cricket and in the presence of the legendary batter, India scripted an emphatic win by 50 runs against Bangladesh on Saturday in the Super Eight match of the 2024 T20 World Cup. The script couldn't have been more perfect without the Windies great meeting the players of the Indian team after the win that saw them move closer to the World Cup semifinal. Following their second Super Eight game, Viv Richards visited the Indian dressing room and had a wholesome moment with Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant. Viv Richards meets Indian players after their win against Bangladesh in T20 World Cup

Richards was invited to the India dressing room by fielding coach T Dilip to present the customary best fielder's medal. The former West Indies batter given a rousing reception by the members of the Indian team, but Richards was seemed happier seeing Kohli standing right next to him as he leaned in for a handshake and then hugged him as well.

Dilip then handed over the fielding medal to Richards, who presented it to Suryakumar Yadav, who his wonderful diving effort to dismiss Litton Das in the fifth over of Bangladesh's chase in Antigua.

After the short medal ceremony, Richards seemed at a loss of words when asked to give a speech on the Indian team over their performance in the World Cup. However, he did mention that if the West Indies fail to get the job done in the ICC tournament, he will be backing the Rohit Sharma-led side.

'What can I say to a team that is already so powerful? You have a good thing going here. I can only say that if the guys in Maroon don't get it done, I'll be back in here. Is that okay? that sounds reasonable enough as a Caribbean person," Richards said as the dressing room burst into laughter.

Richards was also full of praise for Pant and his stunning comeback to the Indian team. He nicknamed him, 'Pocket rocket.'

"Really good to see what you guys have here. Pant's it's great to see you bat man, what you must have been through. We could have missed that great talent and that's exactly what you have to offer in the future. Just great to see you guys and the way you're playing your cricket, love it enjoying it. Well done again!" Richards concluded.

Indian team will be back in action on Monday to take on Australia in their final Super Eight match.