'We know he has been struggling with fitness': Laxman suggests two changes India need to make for 2022 T20 World Cup

With India's hope all but over at the ongoing T20 World Cup in the UAE, it is time for a quiet introspection for the management, while accepting their fate as their wait for a global title continues since the 2013 Champions Trophy win under team mentor MS Dhoni. Experts and veteran of the game have been putting forth their opinions while urging fans to back the team ahead of the dead rubber against Namibia on Monday in Dubai, and former Indian cricketer VVS Laxman joined the bandwagon suggesting two changes for the Indian team for the 2022 T20 World Cup in Australia.

Laxman feels that with Australia's conditions not suitable for swing bowlers, India need to find a couple of fast bowlers who can extract bounce and offer flexibility throughout the three phases of the bowling innings.

"Yeah I think it is very important to identify a couple of bowlers who bowl quick because the conditions in Australia will be totally different, where I’m not sure the ball will swing too much. But having someone who can bowl quick, extract the bounce and pace of that wicket and at the same time can use the variations because you want someone who can also finish off the innings well with the ball," he said on Star Sports show 'Game Plan'.

Jasprit Bumrah will be the first-choice quick while Bhuvneshwar Kumar is likely to lose his place in the squad. The likes of Mohammed Siraj and Navdeep Saini can join race alongside Mohammed Shami and Shardul Thakur.

Laxman also talked about the need to find a batsmen who can bowl as well given Hardik Pandya's struggle with fitness which will offer the captain the freedom to rotate his bowlers well.

"The other important aspect is to identify batsmen who can bowl because we've seen that if you have the sixth or seventh bowling option, the captain will definitely not be under pressure. We know Hardik Pandya has been struggling with his fitness. So, get a couple of batsmen who can also take two overs, that will be very critical for the World Cup in Australia," he added.

The veteran cricketer also backed the young Ishan Kishan as a future opening option although he admitted that it would be difficult to break the present opening pair of KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma.

"I think that he is a very talented player. Ishan Kishan is someone who uses the powerplay field restrictions, plays his brand of cricket. Having said that, as Virat Kohli relinquishes his captaincy after that the choice will be Rohit Sharma, he is most destructive and consistent to win matches for India in that position where he goes in as an opener and then KL Rahul we know what a talent he is and what a match winner he is. So, how can you disturb these two established openers just to accommodate Ishan Kishan. So that's probably the question, which will be on the minds of team management and the selection committee. But, probably keeping in mind that there is no consequence to the match which is going to happen against Namibia. Probably in this match they can try Ishan Kishan," he concluded.