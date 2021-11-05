Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cricket / T20 World Cup: What do Kohli's India need to do against Scotland to improve their chances of qualifying for semifinals
T20 World Cup: What do Kohli's India need to do against Scotland to improve their chances of qualifying for semifinals

With two matches remaining against Scotland and Namibia, India need to win big and hope if they are to reach the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup.
India defeated Afghanistan by 66 runs but it is not enough for them. (Getty)
Published on Nov 05, 2021 02:34 PM IST
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi

India's Super 12 clash against Scotland on Friday holds plenty of significance. Like the game against Afghanistan two evenings ago, the outcome of the India vs Scotland game will determine whether the Men in Blue can progress into the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup. Of course, there are matches with far bigger implications left which could have a bearing on India's chances, but first thing's first, let us analyse and preview India's fourth match-up of the World Cup.

For starters, Scotland cannot be taken lightly. They put up a brave fight against New Zealand, losing to the BlackCaps by only 16 runs and the Scottish team does have the potential to cause an upset, much like they did against Bangladesh in the qualifiers. However, a win alone will not be enough for India to see themselves through. They were able to defeat Afghanistan by a massive margin of 66 runs, which has brought their net run-rate to positive, but they need another big win over Scotland to help their NRR, which was severely dented following defeats to Pakistan and New Zealand.

Also Read | Scotland captain Kyle Coetzer recalls 18-yr-old run out incident involving Rahul Dravid ahead of WC clash vs India



Afghanistan loss to India has made Group 2 far more interesting and it is possible that we may have a thrilling finish to this group to determine who will join Pakistan in the knockouts. In Friday's matches, if New Zealand beat Namibia and India triumph over Scotland, and emphatically at that, it will all boil down to the net-run rate. Any loss would end India's campaign at the World Cup, and New Zealand winning both their games – against Namibia and Afghanistan – would be enough to send the Indians packing.

Also Read | 'People giving expert opinion, I feel sorry for them': R Ashwin answers critics questioning his selection

India have two games left, and what they need to do to stay alive in win by big margins and hope. The deal-breaker of all equations will unfold Sunday, when the BlackCaps take on Afghanistan. The Afghans will play this match not only for India, but for themselves too, as a win over the Kiwis will keep them alive as well. However, a loss will mark the end for both India and Afghanistan.

The win against Afghanistan helped, but India still have a couple of big hurdles to cross. They need to register an emphatic win over Scotland on Virat Kohli's birthday to begin with, and if Afghanistan can get the better of New Zealand on Sunday, and India can beat Scotland, the Indians will know exactly what they need to do against Namibia in their final league game on Monday.

t20 world cup indian cricket team virat kohli
