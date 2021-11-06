Whipping up a storm in the desert, the Jos Buttler way

Against good bowling on the slow, low wickets at the three UAE venues of this T20 World Cup, runs have been like gold dust. But trust Jos Buttler to defy all odds!

In a dull tournament for batters, the England opener has played some gems to be the highest run-getter in the Super 12 stage, justifying tags like “freak” and “genius” that are often used to describe him.

Displaying an array of explosive and innovative strokes, Buttler scored an unbeaten 71 off 32 balls against Australia and followed it up with a skilful unbeaten 101 off 67 against Sri Lanka. Among the three venues, Sharjah has the most sluggish of playing surfaces this season. Batting first is even tougher. That Buttler's “Sharjah Special” century came after England were 35/3 made the effort even more special.

“Clarity of thoughts is his strength. It’s not that he is not aware of the field, but he is not bothered about it,” said Amol Muzumdar, who has first-hand experience of working with Buttler as batting coach at Rajasthan Royals.

Muzumdar, who has 30 first-class hundreds in a decorated career for Mumbai, explained what he meant by Buttler’s clarity of thought. “If the ball lands in his zone, he says, “I am going to go after it, this is my zone”. It is something which is easy to talk, but difficult to do.”

“If there is a fall of a wicket, our reaction is to first stabilise but Buttler’s idea of stabilising is to attack. That is what he would talk at Rajasthan, and what I saw him do.”

There’s never been a question mark over Buttler’s talent, not since he made his mark as a school cricketer in Taunton. A fluent batsman, he has strokes to counter any type of bowling. For him, the battle is always in the head.

At one time, the keeper-batsman had ‘F*** IT’ marked on the top of his bat handles. Asked, Buttler had said: “It's just a good reminder when I'm in the middle, when I'm questioning myself, and it brings me back to a good place.”

“I think it's just something that reminds me of what my best mindset is —when I'm playing cricket, and probably in life as well. It puts cricket in perspective. When you nick off, does it really matter?”

In a recent interview to Daily Mail, Buttler has spoken about how he studies various contemporaries. “I looked at him (Virat Kohli) for a period and thought: it can’t be his day every day just because he’s better than everyone else technically. Obviously, he’s extremely fit. But it must be the mentality he has which allows him to be so consistent, and there are a number of guys like that — Steve Smith, Rooty, Kane Williamson. It always seems to be their day, you know. Roger Federer is another one I love. He’s emotionless: you can’t tell if he’s winning or losing,” Buttler had said.

“He was hitting it very clean (against Sri Lanka), that’s the way he prepares and he has got that mental strength to go after the bowlers,” said Muzumdar, now coaching Mumbai in the T20 Syed Mushtaq Ali tournament.

For Royals, Buttler has played some dazzling innings. His last innings for them was a 64-ball 124 against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Delhi. “For RR he has been the saviour all the time,” said Muzumdar.

His showing in UAE means Buttler remains the most sought-after player among T20 franchises. He has spoken about how his next target is to be equally successful in Test cricket where he has just two hundreds after 53 Tests. Muzumdar, who was also a batting consultant with South Africa on their last tour to India, would want him to bat in similar vein in Tests too.

But with a slight technical adjustment. “I personally feel he should bat the way he bats in T20 and one-day cricket, in Test cricket also. It’s a mental switch for him. His bat comes at an angle that’s his strength,” said Muzumdar.

“His strength is that when his bat comes from slightly outside (from the slip region) he gets that freedom to go after it. Otherwise, what happens in Test matches, he keeps the bat a little inside, close to the body.”

England has again been the team to beat at this World Cup. Their transformation from a timid side to an all-out attacking team in white ball cricket started after the 2015 World Cup. Buttler has been central to captain Eoin Morgan’s vision.

It showed in the final of the 2019 World Cup final against New Zealand. Coming in with England at 86/4 and chasing 242, Buttler scored 59 runs during a crucial 110-run partnership with Ben Stokes to help tie the match. In the Super Over, Buttler and Stokes scored 15 with Buttler scoring seven with a boundary from the final ball. On the last ball of New Zealand's over, he completed the run out of Martin Guptill to tie the Super Over and secure England's maiden World Cup title by a superior boundary count.

With Buttler firing on all cylinders, England are gunning to become the first side to be 50 overs and 20 overs World Cup champions at the same time.