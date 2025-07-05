T20Is: Sophia’s 75 keeps England women alive vs India

New Delhi: England’s era under the new leadership of captain Nat Sciver-Brunt and coach Charlotte Edwards had started in a winning fashion, clean sweeping West Indies in ODIs and T20Is. But they ran into a dominant India who handed them two losses first up in the five-match T20I series. England's Sophia Dunkley in action against India. (Action Images via Reuters)

However, on Friday, England bounced back in style, winning the third T20I by five runs at The Oval to keep the series alive. At the centre was opener Sophia Dunkley, who led the charge with a superb 75 off 52 balls, anchoring a record 137-run opening stand with Danni Wyatt-Hodge (66).

Their effort took England to a strong 137/0 before a dramatic collapse saw them finish on 171/9. Again, England found it tough to tackle the spinners Sree Charani (2/43), Deepti Sharma (3/27) and Radha Yadav (2/43). Seamer Arundhati Reddy picked up 3/32 as well.

Before the match, Dunkley had said that despite the losses in Nottingham and Bristol, they were determined to turn things around.

Dunkley highlighted Sciver-Brunt’s leadership after the hosts conceded a 2-0 lead. She also praised head coach Edwards for keeping the team focussed.

India’s chase started strongly with Smriti Mandhana (56) and Shafali Verma (47) adding 85, but Lauren Filer’s energetic spell (2/30) turned the tide. England’s fielding and death bowling got tighter in the final overs with Charlie Dean’s brilliant diving catch and Lauren Bell’s (1/37) nerveless final over sealing the win.

Brief scores: England 171/9 (S Dunkley 75, D Wyatt-Hodge 66, Arundhati 3/32, Deepti 3/27); India 166/5 (S Mandhana 56, Shafali 47, Laura 2/30). England won by 5 runs.