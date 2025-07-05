Search Search
Saturday, Jul 05, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
Subscribe
Enjoy unlimited access

Subscribe Now! Get features like

ad-free-icon
Ad lite A Minimal Ad Experience
premium-icon-1
HT Premium Articles Expertly crafted articles
quick-read-icon-1
Quickreads Segment News brief in summary format
epaper-icon-1
HT E-paper Access digital news experience
sub-popup-img
Subscribe Now

T20Is: Sophia’s 75 keeps England women alive vs India

BySamreen Razzaqui
Published on: Jul 05, 2025 08:20 PM IST

Her 52-ball 75 set up the total and despite Smriti and Shefali knocks, India lose by 5 runs at the Oval

New Delhi: England’s era under the new leadership of captain Nat Sciver-Brunt and coach Charlotte Edwards had started in a winning fashion, clean sweeping West Indies in ODIs and T20Is. But they ran into a dominant India who handed them two losses first up in the five-match T20I series.

England's Sophia Dunkley in action against India. (Action Images via Reuters)
England's Sophia Dunkley in action against India. (Action Images via Reuters)

However, on Friday, England bounced back in style, winning the third T20I by five runs at The Oval to keep the series alive. At the centre was opener Sophia Dunkley, who led the charge with a superb 75 off 52 balls, anchoring a record 137-run opening stand with Danni Wyatt-Hodge (66).

Their effort took England to a strong 137/0 before a dramatic collapse saw them finish on 171/9. Again, England found it tough to tackle the spinners Sree Charani (2/43), Deepti Sharma (3/27) and Radha Yadav (2/43). Seamer Arundhati Reddy picked up 3/32 as well.

Before the match, Dunkley had said that despite the losses in Nottingham and Bristol, they were determined to turn things around.

Dunkley highlighted Sciver-Brunt’s leadership after the hosts conceded a 2-0 lead. She also praised head coach Edwards for keeping the team focussed.

India’s chase started strongly with Smriti Mandhana (56) and Shafali Verma (47) adding 85, but Lauren Filer’s energetic spell (2/30) turned the tide. England’s fielding and death bowling got tighter in the final overs with Charlie Dean’s brilliant diving catch and Lauren Bell’s (1/37) nerveless final over sealing the win.

Brief scores: England 171/9 (S Dunkley 75, D Wyatt-Hodge 66, Arundhati 3/32, Deepti 3/27); India 166/5 (S Mandhana 56, Shafali 47, Laura 2/30). England won by 5 runs.

Catch all the latest Cricket News, Cricket Schedule, ICC Rankings and live score . Follow top players like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and stay updated on every thrilling moment from the India vs England series with including IND vs ENG LIVE News.
Catch all the latest Cricket News, Cricket Schedule, ICC Rankings and live score . Follow top players like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and stay updated on every thrilling moment from the India vs England series with including IND vs ENG LIVE News.
News / Cricket News / T20Is: Sophia’s 75 keeps England women alive vs India
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On