'Tactically I thought Rohit Sharma was...': Jos Buttler issues huge statement ahead of IND vs ENG semi-final clash at WC

England skipper Jos Buttler will marshal his troops when former world champions take on Rohit Sharma-led Team India in the second semi-final of the T20 World Cup 2022. Under the leadership of Buttler, the Three Lions finished second in Group 1 to enter the knockout stage of the showpiece event. Buttler, who is Rajasthan Royals’ (RR) weapon of mass destruction in the Indian Premier League (IPL), recalled playing under the leadership of veteran opener Rohit in the cash-rich tournament.

For the unversed, the Englishman was picked by Rohit's Mumbai Indians (MI) as the wicketkeeper-batter made his IPL debut at the Wankhede Stadium in 2016. Former MI star Buttler scored a 2-ball duck in his debut game at the IPL. Speaking ahead of England's meeting with the Rohit-led side, Buttler shared his views about the strong leadership style of Team India's all-format captain.

"They are a brilliant team and Rohit Sharma is a brilliant captain who I think has asked them to play more positively and with more freedom. I was a bit young in my IPL journey, but tactically I thought he was very good, making good decisions but not always the obvious ones," Buttler told Sunday Times prior to the semi-final match between India and England at the T20 World Cup.

One of the leading run-getters in the history of T20I cricket, Rohit is the most successful captain in domestic cricket's biggest extravaganza - the IPL. Veteran Indian opener Rohit is also the most-capped player in the history of the T20 World Cup. "He has that sense of calm when everything around him is going on at a million miles an hour. A bit like when he bats, he makes it look pretty effortless," he added.

Rohit-led Team India picked up 8 points from 5 matches in the Super 12 stage of the T20 World Cup. With a win over England in the second semi-final of the showpiece event at the Adelaide Oval, the 2007 world champions can enter their third T20 World Cup final on Thursday.

