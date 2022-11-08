'Aur bhau poori...': Kohli's unmissable remark after Suryakumar reacts to ex-IND captain's viral video ahead of WC semis

The bromance between run-machine Virat Kohli and middle-order batter Suryakumar Yadav was in full bloom ahead of the mouth-watering clash between Rohit Sharma-led Team India and Jos Buttler's England on Tuesday. After finishing ahead of arch-rivals Pakistan and South Africa in the Super 12 stage, Rohit-led Team India has entered the business end of the ICC World T20 2022.

Rohit-led Team India dished out a clinical performance against Zimbabwe to secure the top spot in the Group 2 standings of the T20 World Cup. The Suryakumar and Kohli-starrer side registered a convincing win over Craig Ervine's Zimbabwe to set a date with Buttler-led England in the semi-final stage of the T20 World Cup.

ALSO READ: 'I hope Suryakumar Yadav doesn't get a big score against England': Ex-Australia batter ahead of India's T20 WC semifinal

Gearing up for the blockbuster match in Adelaide, former Indian skipper Kohli showcased his batting class in one of his recent posts on social media. Taking to Instagram in the lead-up to the World Cup semi-finals, Kohli treated the fans with an unseen video from one of India's net sessions. With Kohli hammering the bowlers in the nets, his teammate Suryakumar dropped a noteworthy remark on his recent post. The former Indian skipper has also reacted to Suryakumar's sizzling comment on the Facebook-owned platform.

Batting superstars Kohli and Suryakumar have been spearheading the batting charge of the Rohit-led side at the T20 World Cup in Australia. Indian middle-order batter Suryakumar played a sublime knock of 61 off 25 balls in India's final Super 12 match against Zimbabwe at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).

Suryakumar's match-winning knock paved the way for Rohit-led Team India to register a 71-run win over Craig Ervine-led side. Suryakumar's teammate Kohli is the leading run-getter in the 2022 edition of the T20 World Cup. Kohli, who recently celebrated his 34th birthday, has amassed 246 runs in 5 matches at the T20 World Cup. Team India will lock horns with Buttler-led England in the second semi-final of the T20 World Cup at the Adelaide Oval on Thursday.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON