‘Take a single, I’ll finish it with six': DC's Ashutosh Sharma to Mohit Sharma in nerve-wracking last over against LSG

Ashutosh Sharma's face narrated a thing or two. The end-to-end smile was of immense satisfaction, for it was a result of a lot of hard work, patience and perseverance. "My hard work paid off. I'm really happy," Ashutosh told reporters when asked to describe his feelings. His glittering eyes uttered way more than lips could ever. It was that sort of a night for the right-handed batter. Released by Punjab Kings despite a fruitful season last year, Ashutosh had a point to prove in his new franchise, Delhi Capitals and boy, did he prove one at the first opportunity he got. Delhi Capitals' Ashutosh Sharma (L) and Mohit Sharma celebrate their team's win against Lucknow Super Giants(AFP)

Chasing 210, Delhi Capitals found themselves in a challenging position against Lucknow Super Giants, having lost five wickets for just 65 runs by the seventh over. However, coming in as an Impact Sub, Ashutosh Sharma rose to the occasion and delivered a breathtaking unbeaten 66 off just 31 balls with his fearless stroke play and nerves of steel. DC edged past LSG by one-wicket in a last-over thriller at the Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium on Monday.

Ashutosh was well supported by debutant Vipraj Nigam, who played a crucial cameo of 39 off 15 balls in what turned out to be a sensational chase by the home side.

Needing 22 off the final two overs and six off the last six balls with one wicket remaining, Ashutosh stood strong and hit the winning six. Speaking after the match, Ashutosh reflected on the nerve-wracking final over bowled by Shahbaz Ahmed. DC needed six runs with the last man, Mohit Sharma, on strike.

"I was very normal at that time and told myself that if he takes a single, I'll finish it with a six. I had full confidence in my ability. I really enjoyed being out there, and my hard work paid off," Ashutosh said.

When asked about his mindset in a pressure situation, the 26-year-old said, "Just follow the basics and believe in my ability. I was just following the process and wanted to take the game as deep as possible. My plan was to accelerate in the slog overs and ensure I batted till the 20th over."

Ashutosh credits mentor Kevin Pietersen

Speaking about his journey so far and the experience of working with Delhi Capitals' mentor Kevin Pietersen, Ashutosh said, "I have taken good things and positives from last season and made sure to apply myself better this year. I ensure I don’t repeat the mistakes and I'm applying what I did in domestic cricket."

"It's good to have a legend like KP in the dressing room. I always make it a point to talk to him about batting and learn from his experiences. He was telling me it was too easy (after the win)," he added.

Speaking about the experience of playing at Delhi Capitals' second home, Visakhapatnam, Ashutosh said, "I have played in Vizag earlier in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, so I know how the wicket behaves in both the innings. Vizag is a good venue for me."

"I just want to thank the fans of DC and Vizag for their support. This is just the beginning of the tournament, so keep supporting us. We will do good in the coming matches," he concluded.

Delhi Capitals will take on the Sunrisers Hyderabad in their second match of IPL 2025 at Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium on Sunday (March 30).