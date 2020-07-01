‘Take my trousers, put them in Srinath’s bag’: How a classic Tendulkar prank helped former India quick relax

cricket

Updated: Jul 01, 2020 15:53 IST

Former India batsman Hemang Badani has shared a hilarious incident regarding involving Javagal Srinath and Sachin Tendulkar. Ahead of the 2002 ODI against England in Cuttack, Srinath was uncharacteristically iffy, and Tendulkar reached into his bag of tricks to ensure that the former fast bowler got rid of any nerves he was having.

“For some strange reason at Cuttack, he [Srinath] was extremely nervous, extremely wobbly, which he normally isn’t,” Badani said on his Instagram account on the episode of #StorieswithHemangBadani. “Java [Srinath] is extremely vocal and very confident in his normal self, but for some strange reason, he was a little nervous that day.

“And, I wasn’t playing that game. So, what Sachin asked me to do that game was – Srinath, obviously being a 6′2, 6’3 [tall], had really long pants, and Sachin, being about 5’5, 5’6 had shorter pants.”

Being a classic prankster, ahead of the team practice, Tendulkar instructed Badani to switch Srinath’s trouser with his own (Tendulkar’s). Things escalated to a whole new level when the fast bowler fell to the prank and turned out for the practice wearing Tendulkar’s trousers.

“To just try and lighten the mood and to make sure that Srinath got back to normalcy, during practice before the game, when the match hadn’t started yet, he asked me to switch trousers. He said, ‘Take my trousers, put them in Srinath’s bag, and pull out his trousers and keep it away wherever you can, be it in your bag, be it in my bag. Just take it away,’” Badani pointed.

“Srinath being Srinath, doesn’t even care. He finishes his practice, gets back to the dressing room, puts his trousers on, gets on the field, bowls the first ball, and there are people laughing on the field. The Indian side is laughing on the field, and little does he realise what’s happened.”

Badani revealed how Tendulkar’s plan worked for Srinath, who was into the las leg of his career. Despite bowling magnificently in the match, the India quick returned figures of 1/41.

“Then someone points at his trousers and said, ‘Sri, look at your trousers, they’re so short!’ That’s when he realises that something is on, and something is wrong. Actually, what has happened after that is, because of this banter and lighter moment, he gets back to being normal and bowls a brilliant spell,” Badani said.

“But he had to come off the field after the first over, he changed his trousers, he asked me, ‘What the hell is happening, kisne kia [who did it]’ and all that. I said I have no clue. I innocently put my hands up and said, ‘I don’t know, Sri, what you’re talking about. I don’t know what’s happening!’ And [he] eventually changed his trousers, went back in, and he bowled a brilliant spell.”