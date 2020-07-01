e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 01, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cricket / ‘Take my trousers, put them in Srinath’s bag’: How a classic Tendulkar prank helped former India quick relax

‘Take my trousers, put them in Srinath’s bag’: How a classic Tendulkar prank helped former India quick relax

Ahead of the 2002 ODI against England in Cuttack, Srinath was uncharacteristically iffy, and Tendulkar reached into his bag of tricks to ensure that the former fast bowler got rid of any nerves he was having.

cricket Updated: Jul 01, 2020 15:53 IST
hindustantimes.com
hindustantimes.com
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Sachin Tendulkar and Javagal Srinath during the 2003 World Cup in South Africa.
Sachin Tendulkar and Javagal Srinath during the 2003 World Cup in South Africa.(Getty Images)
         

Former India batsman Hemang Badani has shared a hilarious incident regarding involving Javagal Srinath and Sachin Tendulkar. Ahead of the 2002 ODI against England in Cuttack, Srinath was uncharacteristically iffy, and Tendulkar reached into his bag of tricks to ensure that the former fast bowler got rid of any nerves he was having.

“For some strange reason at Cuttack, he [Srinath] was extremely nervous, extremely wobbly, which he normally isn’t,” Badani said on his Instagram account on the episode of #StorieswithHemangBadani. “Java [Srinath] is extremely vocal and very confident in his normal self, but for some strange reason, he was a little nervous that day.

“And, I wasn’t playing that game. So, what Sachin asked me to do that game was – Srinath, obviously being a 6′2, 6’3 [tall], had really long pants, and Sachin, being about 5’5, 5’6 had shorter pants.”

Being a classic prankster, ahead of the team practice, Tendulkar instructed Badani to switch Srinath’s trouser with his own (Tendulkar’s). Things escalated to a whole new level when the fast bowler fell to the prank and turned out for the practice wearing Tendulkar’s trousers.

“To just try and lighten the mood and to make sure that Srinath got back to normalcy, during practice before the game, when the match hadn’t started yet, he asked me to switch trousers. He said, ‘Take my trousers, put them in Srinath’s bag, and pull out his trousers and keep it away wherever you can, be it in your bag, be it in my bag. Just take it away,’” Badani pointed.

“Srinath being Srinath, doesn’t even care. He finishes his practice, gets back to the dressing room, puts his trousers on, gets on the field, bowls the first ball, and there are people laughing on the field. The Indian side is laughing on the field, and little does he realise what’s happened.”

Badani revealed how Tendulkar’s plan worked for Srinath, who was into the las leg of his career. Despite bowling magnificently in the match, the India quick returned figures of 1/41.

“Then someone points at his trousers and said, ‘Sri, look at your trousers, they’re so short!’ That’s when he realises that something is on, and something is wrong. Actually, what has happened after that is, because of this banter and lighter moment, he gets back to being normal and bowls a brilliant spell,” Badani said.

“But he had to come off the field after the first over, he changed his trousers, he asked me, ‘What the hell is happening, kisne kia [who did it]’ and all that. I said I have no clue. I innocently put my hands up and said, ‘I don’t know, Sri, what you’re talking about. I don’t know what’s happening!’ And [he] eventually changed his trousers, went back in, and he bowled a brilliant spell.”

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

tags
top news
Imran Khan to join Xi Jinping to shore up Nepal’s PM Oli against India
Imran Khan to join Xi Jinping to shore up Nepal’s PM Oli against India
PM Modi’s Weibo account goes blank in China; profile photo, posts taken down
PM Modi’s Weibo account goes blank in China; profile photo, posts taken down
6 dead, 16 injured in boiler explosion at NLC power plant in Tamil Nadu
6 dead, 16 injured in boiler explosion at NLC power plant in Tamil Nadu
India sending high-powered boats to match heavy Chinese vessels in Ladakh
India sending high-powered boats to match heavy Chinese vessels in Ladakh
Section 144 imposed in Mumbai till July 15 amid spike in Covid-19 cases
Section 144 imposed in Mumbai till July 15 amid spike in Covid-19 cases
Tests reduced despite rising Covid-19 deaths, cases: AIIMS worker to Rahul Gandhi
Tests reduced despite rising Covid-19 deaths, cases: AIIMS worker to Rahul Gandhi
Thackeray says human beings have given up, prays for miracle to overcome Covid crisis
Thackeray says human beings have given up, prays for miracle to overcome Covid crisis
Watch: Taapsee Pannu on lockdown, Bollywood nepotism row and more 
Watch: Taapsee Pannu on lockdown, Bollywood nepotism row and more 
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallyLadakhSushant Singh RajputLPG cylinder prices

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cricket news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In