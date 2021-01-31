Tamil Nadu vs Baroda Live, Syed Mushtaq Ali Final: Siddharth's 4 floors Baroda
- Follow live score and updates of the final of the Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy 2021 between Tamil Nadu and Baroda being played at the Sardar Patel Stadium in Ahmedabad.
Hello and welcome to the live updates of the final of the 2021 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, India's premier domestic T20 tournament, where finalists Tamil Nadu and Baroda will be gunning for glory.
19:50 hrs: Fifty up for Baroda as Baba Aparajith bowls a wide. Vishnu Vinod is the lone hope for his team at the moment. How dearly would Baroda be hoping for him to repeat the innings he played against Haryana.
19:44 hrs: FOUR! Much needed for Baroda. Vishnu Solanki cuts it late and the ball races away for a four, just the fifth boundary for Baroda. 10 overs gone. Baroda are 44/6
19:40 hrs: FOUR and OUT! Four wickets for M Siddharth, and to think the left-arm spinner is playing his first match of the series. Gets cut for a four but the batsman, Kartik Kakade, plays on. Baroda 36 for 6 and reeling. Siddharth has figures of 4/18 and he still has one over left.
19:35 hrs: Wicket! A soft dismissal this time. Abhimanyu Rajput out caught and bowled by M Siddharth for 2, who grabs his third wicket of the innings. Baroda all over the place at 32/5, that's half the side back in the dugout.
19:28 hrs: Wicket! Make that four. Poor calling from Bhanu Punia as he sets off hitting the ball straight to Arun Karthik, who collects the ball and throws it to his skipper Dinesh. He whips the bails off and it's a run out. Baroda are 4 down for 28 with seven overs bowled.
19:22 hrs: Wicket! Third one goes down for Baroda. Siddharth gets his second wicket, traps Smit Patel for 1. Baroda 28/3
19:14 hrs: BOWLED HIM! What a comeback. Gets hit for two boundaries in the over and comes back with a wicket. Improves his length, and Devdhar, trying to hit in the air, finds the fielder at point. Baroda 22/2 in 3.5 overs.
19:12 hrs: Back to back boundaries for Kedar Devdhar. Gets into the thick of things. Spanks one on the off side and creams the next one through leg. Baroda 22/1 in the fourth over
18:05 hrs: OUT! First wicket down for Baroda as Ninad Rathva mistimes the ball in the air for Arun Karthik to complete an easy catch. TN draw first blood. Baba Aparajith with the wicket. Baroda 1/1 in 1.1 overs.
18:50 hrs: Here's how the two teams look like...
Tamil Nadu (Playing XI): Hari Nishanth, N Jagadeesan, Baba Aparajith, Arun Karthik, Dinesh Karthik(w/c), Shahrukh Khan, Sonu Yadav, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, M Mohammed, Murugan Ashwin, Manimaran Siddharth
Baroda (Playing XI): Kedar Devdhar(c), Ninad Rathva, Vishnu Solanki, Karthik Kakade, Atit Sheth, Smit Patel(w), Abhimanyu Rajput, Bhanu Pania, Babashafi Pathan, Lukman Meriwala, Bhargav Bhatt
18:45 hrs: TOSS - Tamil Nadu have won the toss and opted to bowl against Baroda.
Tamil Nadu won the first-ever edition way back in 2006/07 but are yet to repeat the glory since. Baroda, meanwhile have won the title twice in the past - in 2011/12 and 2013/14 - are are one of the three most successful teams in history along with Gujarat and Karnataka, who also have lifted the trophy twice.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tamil Nadu vs Baroda Live, Syed Mushtaq Ali Final: Siddharth's 4 floors Baroda
- Follow live score and updates of the final of the Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy 2021 between Tamil Nadu and Baroda being played at the Sardar Patel Stadium in Ahmedabad.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'He taught me everything': Kuldeep highlights Gambhir's role in his career
- Kuldeep Yadav's journey from being an Under-19 cricketer to becoming a bowler for India wouldn't have been possible without one man – former India batsman and KKR captain Gautam Gambhir.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Would make Rahane captain and let Kohli focus on batting': Ex Aus allrounder
- Despite praising Kohli for the culture he has inculcated in the team in terms of fitness, the former all-rounder feels the Indian players are almost afraid of him, which is not the case with Rahane.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Team's hard work was inspiring’: PM Modi hails India's historic win over AUS
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'One of the best timers of the ball': Cheteshwar Pujara lauds India youngster
- 'He is one of the best timers of the ball. He has a natural ability to react to the ball a little earlier,' Pujara said of the 21-year-old.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mohammad Hafeez left out of Pakistan T20I squad to play South Africa
- Hafeez, who is not among the PCB's centrally contracted players, is currently playing in the T10 League in the United Arab Emirates.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India vs England: R Ashwin eyes impressive feat, set to go past Harbhajan Singh
- India vs England: When R Ashwin takes the field against England at the Chepauk, the off-spinner will be eyeing an impressive landmark.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PCB to formulate policy on vaccination of players
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘It's been really nice to bowl more overs and get the team in a position’
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Former stars sympathise with domestic players
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IPL 2021: MI invite Nagaland's 16-year-old leg spinner for trials
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
If both players fail, England will be in trouble, says Ian Chappell
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Vijay Hazare Trophy: Arjun Tendulkar, Prithvi named in over 100 probables
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'They don't have a backup for Boult': Chopra says MI need two overseas pacers
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox