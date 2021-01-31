IND USA
Tamil Nadu vs Baroda Live, Syed Mushtaq Ali Final: Siddharth's 4 floors Baroda

  Follow live score and updates of the final of the Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy 2021 between Tamil Nadu and Baroda being played at the Sardar Patel Stadium in Ahmedabad.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 31, 2021 07:51 PM IST

Hello and welcome to the live updates of the final of the 2021 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, India's premier domestic T20 tournament, where finalists Tamil Nadu and Baroda will be gunning for glory.

19:50 hrs: Fifty up for Baroda as Baba Aparajith bowls a wide. Vishnu Vinod is the lone hope for his team at the moment. How dearly would Baroda be hoping for him to repeat the innings he played against Haryana.

19:44 hrs: FOUR! Much needed for Baroda. Vishnu Solanki cuts it late and the ball races away for a four, just the fifth boundary for Baroda. 10 overs gone. Baroda are 44/6

19:40 hrs: FOUR and OUT! Four wickets for M Siddharth, and to think the left-arm spinner is playing his first match of the series. Gets cut for a four but the batsman, Kartik Kakade, plays on. Baroda 36 for 6 and reeling. Siddharth has figures of 4/18 and he still has one over left.

19:35 hrs: Wicket! A soft dismissal this time. Abhimanyu Rajput out caught and bowled by M Siddharth for 2, who grabs his third wicket of the innings. Baroda all over the place at 32/5, that's half the side back in the dugout.

19:28 hrs: Wicket! Make that four. Poor calling from Bhanu Punia as he sets off hitting the ball straight to Arun Karthik, who collects the ball and throws it to his skipper Dinesh. He whips the bails off and it's a run out. Baroda are 4 down for 28 with seven overs bowled.

19:22 hrs: Wicket! Third one goes down for Baroda. Siddharth gets his second wicket, traps Smit Patel for 1. Baroda 28/3

19:14 hrs: BOWLED HIM! What a comeback. Gets hit for two boundaries in the over and comes back with a wicket. Improves his length, and Devdhar, trying to hit in the air, finds the fielder at point. Baroda 22/2 in 3.5 overs.

19:12 hrs: Back to back boundaries for Kedar Devdhar. Gets into the thick of things. Spanks one on the off side and creams the next one through leg. Baroda 22/1 in the fourth over

18:05 hrs: OUT! First wicket down for Baroda as Ninad Rathva mistimes the ball in the air for Arun Karthik to complete an easy catch. TN draw first blood. Baba Aparajith with the wicket. Baroda 1/1 in 1.1 overs.

18:50 hrs: Here's how the two teams look like...

Tamil Nadu (Playing XI): Hari Nishanth, N Jagadeesan, Baba Aparajith, Arun Karthik, Dinesh Karthik(w/c), Shahrukh Khan, Sonu Yadav, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, M Mohammed, Murugan Ashwin, Manimaran Siddharth

Baroda (Playing XI): Kedar Devdhar(c), Ninad Rathva, Vishnu Solanki, Karthik Kakade, Atit Sheth, Smit Patel(w), Abhimanyu Rajput, Bhanu Pania, Babashafi Pathan, Lukman Meriwala, Bhargav Bhatt

18:45 hrs: TOSS - Tamil Nadu have won the toss and opted to bowl against Baroda.

Tamil Nadu won the first-ever edition way back in 2006/07 but are yet to repeat the glory since. Baroda, meanwhile have won the title twice in the past - in 2011/12 and 2013/14 - are are one of the three most successful teams in history along with Gujarat and Karnataka, who also have lifted the trophy twice.

