Tanmay Agarwal smashes fastest first class triple-century in 147 balls for Hyderabad in Ranji match

Hyderabad opener Tanmay Agarwal scripted history on Friday as Hyderabad wrapped up Day One at 529/1 in their 2023-24 Ranji Trophy clash against Arunachal Pradesh, at the NFC Cricket Ground in Secunderabad. Tanmay Agarwal became the fastest cricketer to reach a triple ton in first-class cricket.(BCCI)

The 28-year-old hammered an unbeaten knock of 323 off 160 balls, packed with 33 fours and 21 sixes, at a strike rate of 201.88, which also became the fourth-best strike rate among all batters with at least 200 runs in an innings. It is also the best by an Indian batter in first-class cricket.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

The opener also became the fastest cricketer to reach a triple ton in first-class cricket, going from 200 to 300 in only 28 deliveries, and reaching it in 147 balls.

Hyderabad scored close to 11 runs an over, and Tanmay's opening partner Rahul Singh Gahlaut departed for 185 in 105 balls. The pair reached 449 for the first wicket, which is also the fifth-best by an Indian pair in first-class cricket. Tanmay needs only four more maximums, having hit 20, to bag most sixes in a single first-class innings. The record is currently held by New Zealand's Colin Munro, who got 23 sixes in 2014/15 during his 281-knock for Auckland against Central Districts.

If he reaches 443 on Day 2, he will become the Indian batter with the highest first-class score. Bhausaheb Nimbalkar is the current record-holder, registering 443* for Maharashtra in 1948. The overall record is held by Brian Lara (501*) in 1994, which also can be broken.

Initially, Arunachal Pradesh posted 172 in 39.4 overs, with Techi Doria top-scoring for his side with an unbeaten knock of 97 off 127 balls. For Hyderabad, Chama Milind and Kartikeya Kak took three-wickets each respectively.

Overall, a total of 701 runs were registered on the day in 87.4 overs, which is also only the second-time, the 700-run mark has been crossed in a single day in first-class cricket. It is also the first time since 1950, that two sides combined made over 700 in a single day's play in the format.