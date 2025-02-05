Tasmania vs New South Wales Live Score: Match 15 of Marsh One Day Cup, 2024/25 to start at 04:35 AM
Tasmania vs New South Wales Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of Match 15 of Marsh One Day Cup, 2024/25. Match will start on 05 Feb 2025 at 04:35 AM
Venue : Bellerive Oval, Hobart
Tasmania squad -
Caleb Jewell, Charlie Wakim, Jake Weatherald, Jordan Silk, Macalister Wright, Nicholas Davis, Tim Ward, Aidan O Connor, Beau Webster, Bradley Hope, Jarrod Freeman, Mitchell Owen, Nivethan Radhakrishnan, Raf MacMillan, Will Prestwidge, Jake Doran, Matthew Wade, Billy Stanlake, Gabe Bell, Iain Carlisle, Kieran Elliott, Lawrence Neil-Smith, Matthew Kuhnemann, Nathan Ellis, Patrick Dooley, Riley Meredith, Tom Rogers
New South Wales squad -
Blake Nikitaras, Daniel Hughes, Joel Davies, Kurtis Patterson, Nic Maddinson, Oliver Davies, Ryan Hackney, Sam Konstas, Steven Smith, Chris Green, Chris Tremain, Hayden Kerr, Jack Edwards, Moises Henriques, Josh Philippe, Lachlan Shaw, Matthew Gilkes, Ryan Hicks, Adam Zampa, Ben Dwarshuis, Charlie Anderson, Hanno Jacobs, Jack Nisbet, Jackson Bird, Josh Hazlewood, Liam Hatcher, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Pat Cummins, Ross Pawson, Ryan Hadley, Sean Abbott, Tanveer Sangha, William Salzmann...Read More
Tasmania vs New South Wales Match Details
