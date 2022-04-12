Tattoo on entire back and a rare art form: Who won Dhoni vs Kohli fan battle

Indian cricket fans are one of the most passionate, dedicated and emotional ones across the globe. When it comes to showering love for their icons, they know no bounds. From painting their bodies, getting inked to using a rare art like anamorphosis, cricket fans in India can go to any extent. Ahead of the Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL 2022 match, here are the stories of some dedicated superfans of MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli.

Jay Soni got a full an MS Dhoni on his back in 2016. Since then he is patiently waiting to meet his favourite player and have a big fan moment with him. While speaking onthe Super Kings show on Star Sports, Superfan, Jay Soni said, “I got a full tattoo of MS Dhoni on my back in 2016. I am very passionate about Dhoni and I am religiously maintaining my tattoo so that one day I get a chance to meet him and show my tattoo. What I like the most about him is his calm mindset and how he can change the game at any time. I hope this time CSK wins the IPL,” Jay said while speaking onthe Super Kings show on Star Sports.

Jay adds that India's World Cup triumph under MS Dhoni's leadership in 2011 turned him into a die-hard fan. “When IPL started in 2008, we were aware of all the teams. Amongst them CSK team had some great names like Matthew Hayden whom we are watching since our childhood so CSK was considered the best team during the old times. But from the day when MS Dhoni won the World Cup in 2011 for India to today, I am his biggest and die-hard fan. I have immense respect for him and his team, CSK.”

Anamorphic art of Virat Kohli by Pradeep Gowda

Pradeep Gowda, one of India's very few artistes exploring anamporphosis, shared his love for Virat Kohli. “We are very proud to say that we are the only Anamorphic artist from Karnataka. Our art always speaks for RCB and Virat. Virat is RCB and RCB is Virat. If you dig the history of anamorphic art, this has come from Greek. This art is a combination of pure physics, science and mathematics. We are die-hard fans of Virat and we want to give this illusion art to Virat someday. We hope he will like it. All the best Virat Kohli. C’mon RCB,” he said while speaking onthe Inside RCB show on Star Sports.