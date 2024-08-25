Explore
    TODAY
    T.B.C.T.B.C.
    V/s
    25 Aug, 202407:30 PM
    Live

    T.B.C. vs T.B.C. Live Score: Final of Women's T20I Valletta Cup, 2024 to start at 07:30 PM

    By hindustantimes.com
    Aug 25, 2024 6:38 PM IST
    T.B.C. vs T.B.C. Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of Final of Women's T20I Valletta Cup, 2024. Match will start at 07:30 PM
    Venue : Marsa Sports Club, Marsa, Malta

    T.B.C. squad - ...Read More

    Follow all the updates here:
    Aug 25, 2024 6:38 PM IST

    T.B.C. vs T.B.C. Match Details
    Final of Women's T20I Valletta Cup, 2024 between T.B.C. and T.B.C. to be held at Marsa Sports Club, Marsa, Malta at 07:30 PM. Stay tuned for live updates.

