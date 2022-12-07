'Just take a break and spare us': Team India fans lash out at KL Rahul after flop show in 2nd ODI vs Bangladesh

A lot was expected from vice-captain KL Rahul after the Indian skipper Rohit Sharma suffered a thumb injury during India's meeting with Bangladesh in the series decider on Wednesday. With an aim to remain alive in the three-match series, Rohit-led Team India squared off against Litton Das-led Bangladesh in the 2nd ODI of the three-match series at the Shere Bangla National Stadium.

Former Indian skipper Virat Kohli opened the innings with senior batter Shikhar Dhawan after skipper Rohit was rushed to a hospital for a scan following a freak injury. Leading India's batting charge in the series decider on Wednesday, opener Dhawan failed to fire for India while ex-skipper Kohli was removed for cheap in the opening powerplay.

The onus was on vice-captain Rahul to stage India's fightback after the visitors were reduced to 39-3 inside the first 10 overs. While many expected Rahul to continue his impressive run in the 2nd ODI, the versatile batter perished for a mediocre score during India's run chase. Rahul had a forgetful outing with the willow and the Indian vice-captain was also called out by netizens for his flop show in the 2nd ODI on Twitter.

Unwanted shot in this batting pitch... — DS Raajj🇮🇳 (@draju_tarun) December 7, 2022

Enough Bro, just take a break and spare us #KLRahul — Bhishma 🇮🇳 (@Bhishma_Swami) December 7, 2022

Useless players in team india.

Shardul wasting 23 balls for 7 runs.



Shreyas Iyer too wasted this golden opportunity to finish of a good match for India and for himself.



Most useless cricketer KL Rahul owns the Bcci.



Not good enough. — arun (@SmnArun) December 7, 2022

Sad state of affairs regarding Indian cricket team can be realised from the fact that KL Rahul is considered as the captaincy candidate, doesn't have a single quality to be a captain!#BANvsIND #KLRahul𓃵 — Kiran Kadam (@Kkiran2008) December 7, 2022

In a parallel world KL Rahul never disappoints — Saket (@unchantedS0UL) December 7, 2022

After Rahul's departure, middle-order batter Shreyas Iyer and all-rounder Axar Patel put up a fight for India in the 50-over contest at Dhaka. Iyer played a scintillating knock for India while Axar completed his second fifty in the series decider. Premier batter Iyer smashed 82 off 102 balls and Axar chipped in with a crucial 56-run knock for the visitors.

Earlier, Indian batters Rahul and Iyer made decent gains in the ODI Player Rankings. Iyer has climbed up seven places to secure the 20th position while Rahul jumped four places to the 35th spot in the ODI Player Rankings. Vice-captain Rahul played a gritty knock of 73 in the 1st ODI between India and Bangladesh.

