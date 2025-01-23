New Delhi [India], : Following India's grand victory in the recently concluded Physical Disabled Champions Trophy 2025 in Sri Lanka, the Differently Abled Cricket Council of India hosted a celebratory event in New Delhi. Team India felicitated in DCCI celebratory event following PD Champions Trophy win

The event was held in collaboration with the accessibility organisation Svayam and attended by Abhay Pratap, Joint Secretary of DCCI, Ravikant Chauhan, General Secretary of DCCI, Sminu Jindal, Founder-Chairperson of Svayam, and other dignitaries.

The event honored Team India for their stellar performance in the PD Championship Trophy 2025, with leading accessibility organization Svayam announcing a prize of ₹7 Lakhs while comm

Expressing his elation at Team India's exemplary performance, Ravi Chauhan, General Secretary of DCCI, stated, "Today's celebration acknowledges the incredible devotion and passion displayed by Team India. They have brought pride to the nation and set a benchmark for aspiring individuals. We are grateful to Svayam for its constant support and recognition of these cricketers, whose achievements inspire countless others to pursue their goals. Tournaments like these strengthen the transformative role of sports."

Sminu Jindal, Founder-Chairperson, Svayam, said, "Svayam's association with DCCI goes back more than half a decade and it has been a matter of great pride for us to be part of the journey of these talented athletes who have brought so many laurels to the nation. Their win at the PD Champions Trophy is yet another feather in their cap and with this win, they have not only put India on the global map of disability cricket but have inspired many other athletes with reduced mobility to come forward and choose sports."Congratulating Team India on the big win, Abhay Pratap, Joint Secretary of DCCI said, "On behalf of the DCCI, I would like to extend my heartfelt congratulations to Team India for their outstanding victory. Your dedication, hard work, and exceptional performance have truly made the nation proud. This achievement is a testament to your skill, spirit, and relentless pursuit of excellence. Keep shining and inspiring future generations!"

