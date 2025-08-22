Team India in danger of losing jersey sponsor before Asia Cup due to Dream11 ban; BCCI secretary reacts

Team India is in danger of sporting a jersey without a logo in the upcoming Men's Asia Cup, which begins September 9 in the United Arab Emirates. This situation has resulted after 'The Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill' was cleared in both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. The recently passed bill bans all kinds of online fantasy sports and gambling platforms such as Dream 11. Team India are in danger of losing key jersey sponsor Dream 11(PTI)

It must be mentioned that Dream 11 has been India's lead sponsor since July 2023. The initial contract saw the online fantasy sports platform hold the sponsorship rights for three years.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is yet to make a formal announcement regarding its future association with Dream 11. However, the board secretary Devajit Saikia is clear that the BCCI would follow the rules of the country.

"If it’s not permissible, we’ll not do anything. The BCCI will follow every policy of the country that is framed by the central government," Saikia told news agency AFP on Friday.

Also Read: ICC announces revised schedule of Women's World Cup 2025: Navi Mumbai replaces Bengaluru, final on November 2

On Friday, Dream 11 also issued an official statement confirming that "cash games and contests have been discontinued" after the bill was passed in the Indian parliament.

What does the new bill state?

The bill that bans online money games and betting has now criminalised the promotion and financing of such games, with offenders facing up to five years in prison.

According to Sportstar, the government figures indicate that the fantasy sports platforms had stripped USD 2.3 billion annually from 450 million people.

Reacting to the passing of the 'Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill', Prime Minister Narendra Modi on X said, "This Bill, passed by both Houses of Parliament, highlights our commitment towards making India a hub for gaming, innovation and creativity. It will encourage e-sports and online social games. At the same time, it will save our society from the harmful effects of online money games."

On the other hand, Ashwini Vaishnaw, Minister of Technology, said, "The Bill takes a balanced approach—promoting what’s good and prohibiting what’s harmful for the middle class and youth."