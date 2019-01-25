Team India players unhappy with Saba Karim’s statement on conducting gender sensitisation workshop for senior team

The Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrators (CoA) co-member Diana Edulji has written to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) GM Cricket Operations Saba Karim and asked him to stay away from commenting with regards to the senior national team. Karim had recently spoken about how members of the senior team would also be asked to attend gender sensitisation workshops when they are at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) and Edulji said that the comments didn’t go down well with the players.

In a letter, accessed by Hindustan Times, Edulji asked Karim to keep and eye on the rules and regulations of the board and also asked him to explain his actions with regards to speaking to the media.

“It is very strange that GM Cricket Operations is functioning with scant respect of the rules and regulations of the BCCI. His statement regarding sensitisation has not gone down well with the senior team. This team does not fall under his jurisdiction. This is total insubordination of his duties.

“BCCI has a media cell and they can issue statements after due process. Saba kindly resist speaking to the media. Kindly explain your actions,” she wrote.

With the Hardik Pandya-KL Rahul matter dominating all recent discussion with regards to educating players, Karim had said: “BCCI being the parent body of cricket, we need to handle the change in dynamics. We intend to start programs on gender sensitisation and other similar issues from external agencies. Under this both men as well as women cricketers in all age-groups will be educated.

“Whenever they (senior team) have a preparatory camp, we’ll love to get the players on board. Most of the young players have come through the above system and undergone lot of these workshops. As and when they are in NCA for the senior national camps, they will be attending the workshops. Gender sensitisation will be for office bearers, players at all levels.”

